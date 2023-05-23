Junior doctors in England to hold three-day strike in June

Junior doctors in England will stage a 72-hour walkout from 7am on Wednesday 14 June to 7am on Saturday 17 June after the government failed to produce a 'credible offer' on pay.

by Emma Bower

Junior doctors on strike in March this year in London

