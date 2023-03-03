Junior doctor anger as Barclay unable to negotiate on pay

A planned three-day walkout by junior doctors looks set to go ahead after health and social care secretary Steve Barclay met the BMA but said he had no mandate to negotiate on pay.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Junior doctor protests

Junior doctor anger as Barclay unable to negotiate on pay

3 Mar 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: GP contract negotiations, how the government is handling the NHS and junior doctor strikes

3 Mar 2023
Banknotes

GPs threatened with funding clawback over rejected contract

2 Mar 2023
Dr Alan Stout

GP crisis 'off the scale' in Northern Ireland as practices hand back contracts

2 Mar 2023
Man sat on sofa using a laptop

NICE recommends eight digital therapies to treat anxiety and depression

1 Mar 2023
Parliament

NHS 'in full-blown crisis' as recovery plan falls short, MPs warn

1 Mar 2023