Judicial review rejects challenge over US-backed takeover of GP practices

The North Central London CCG (NCLCCG) and NHS England faced a legal challenge against a decision to approve a 'change in control' of AT Medics, a provider of NHS primary care services, early last year.

Anjna Khurana, a Labour member of Islington Council in north London, brought the claim backed by campaigners from Unite and Doctors in Unite, who say patients were not properly consulted about the takeover.

Operose Health, a subsidiary of American health insurance giant Centene, took control of the London-based GP provider in February last year, prompting public concern.

GP practice takeover

But a High Court judge dismissed campaigners' challenge at a judicial review, rejecting their argument that the company ‘had given insufficient notice to the public of the proposed decision’.

In her final judgment, Mrs Justice Hill said: 'Any member of the public with a particular interest in GP services in north central London would know, from established and publicised processes, when [primary care commissioning committee] meetings were going to take place and when the documentation would be published in advance.

‘The agenda and supporting paperwork for the 17 December 2020 meeting were published a week in advance, in accordance with those processes.’

Ms Khurana also argued in her case that NHS commissioners acted 'unlawfully' in failing to take 'reasonable steps' to inquire into the financial stability of the new companies. But Mrs Justice Hill said Operose Health obtained ‘what it had anticipated it was going to obtain’ and there was ‘nothing to suggest…key information was missing’.

'Stealth privatisation'

Doctors in Unite said it was ‘deeply disappointing’ the case was dismissed, but that it was ‘even more imperative’ to campaign against the accelerating pace of NHS privatisation by the government.

Chair Dr Jackie Applebee said: ‘I would like to thank all the people who contributed to the crowd funding that enabled this judicial review to go-ahead – it was a massive exercise in democratic participation.

‘While this is a setback, it will make us all the more determined to expose the misguided privatisation ideology that is undermining the founding principles of the NHS – that services are free at the point of delivery for all those in need.

‘Campaigners will now consider the next steps in the campaign.’

GP practices

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: ‘Despite this deeply disappointing judgment the fight continues against the accelerating pace of privatisation of the NHS in England. We must not allow our GP services to be hived off to profit-hungry private healthcare companies.

‘Our members in the health service want to work for the NHS, not some private health business. Unite members, who use the NHS on a daily basis, want their taxes to fund it, not to boost the profits of corporate boardrooms or line the pockets of their shareholders.’

Unite announced on 19 November that a judicial review would go ahead in early 2022 after 'more than £70,000 has been raised by the public' to support the case.