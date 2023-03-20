Join us face-to-face for PrimaryCareLearnings 2023

Date: Thursday 22 June 2023

Location: 10 Union Street, London SE1 1SZ

This year’s event will continue to provide clinical education to support the ICS agenda as well as a consultation skills session, arming you with techniques to support patient empowerment through true patient-centred consultations.

Face-to-face attendance is a must to allow you the opportunity to input into patient case studies, ask your questions to the expert speakers, interact with our onsite consultants for support, wellbeing, practice and personal development, and network with like-minded colleagues.

This educational programme is initiated, funded and reviewed by Viatris.

Reporting of adverse reactions:

Please continue to report suspected adverse reactions with any medicine or vaccine to the MHRA through the Yellow Card Scheme.

It is easiest and quickest to report adverse drug reactions online via the Yellow Card website: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/ or search for MHRA Yellow Card in the Google Play or Apple App Store.

Alternatively, prepaid Yellow Cards for reporting are available by writing to FREEPOST YELLOW CARD (no other address details necessary), by emailing yellowcard@mhra.gov.uk, at the back of the British National Formulary (BNF), by telephoning the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) free phone line: 0800-731-6789, or by downloading and printing a form from the Yellow Card section of the MHRA website.