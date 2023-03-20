Join us face-to-face for PrimaryCareLearnings 2023

27 March 2023

Returning for a second year, PrimaryCareLearnings is a full-day educational workshop providing peer-to-peer clinical updates and disease management guidance encompassing the multiple facets of primary care.

Date: Thursday 22 June 2023

Location: 10 Union Street, London SE1 1SZ

This year’s event will continue to provide clinical education to support the ICS agenda as well as a consultation skills session, arming you with techniques to support patient empowerment through true patient-centred consultations.

Face-to-face attendance is a must to allow you the opportunity to input into patient case studies, ask your questions to the expert speakers, interact with our onsite consultants for support, wellbeing, practice and personal development, and network with like-minded colleagues.

Register for PrimaryCareLearnings

This educational programme is initiated, funded and reviewed by Viatris.

Reporting of adverse reactions:
Please continue to report suspected adverse reactions with any medicine or vaccine to the MHRA through the Yellow Card Scheme.
It is easiest and quickest to report adverse drug reactions online via the Yellow Card website: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/ or search for MHRA Yellow Card in the Google Play or Apple App Store.
Alternatively, prepaid Yellow Cards for reporting are available by writing to FREEPOST YELLOW CARD (no other address details necessary), by emailing yellowcard@mhra.gov.uk, at the back of the British National Formulary (BNF), by telephoning the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) free phone line: 0800-731-6789, or by downloading and printing a form from the Yellow Card section of the MHRA website.

VIA-PCL-0020; March 2023

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

PrimaryCareLearnings

Join us face-to-face for PrimaryCareLearnings 2023

Returning for a second year, PrimaryCareLearnings is a full-day educational workshop...

27 Mar 2023
Clinical Update Podcast

Save time and be greener with the Clinical Update podcast

The first episode of the new Clinical Update podcast from MIMS Learning tells you...

24 Mar 2023
Home Office building

BMA calls on Home Office to address IMG visa problems by summer

The BMA has called on the Home Office to put in place a solution to the visa problems...

24 Mar 2023
Talking General Practice: Should assisted dying be legalised?

Special podcast: Should assisted dying be legalised?

This year the Scottish parliament will debate a bill that could legalise assisted...

24 Mar 2023
COVID-19 vaccination

Vaccination halves risk of developing long COVID, study finds

COVID-19 vaccinations halve the risk of a person developing long COVID, according...

23 Mar 2023
Junior doctors on strike earlier this month

Junior doctors to stage four-day walkout in April

Junior doctors in England will strike for an unprecedented 96 hours from 6:59am on...

23 Mar 2023