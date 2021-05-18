Join MIMS Learning Live June for four nights of clinical learning

What’s on the agenda?

Monday 7 June

19:00 - Health inequalities in primary care with Dr Hina Shahid and Dr Carey Lunan, supported by MIMS Learning

20:15 - Ovarian Cancer red flag symptoms – how to spot them and what to do with Dr Victoria Barber, Supported by Target Ovarian Cancer

Tuesday 8 June

19:00 - Practical solutions when you suspect non-IgE mediated CMPA with Bahee Van de Bor, supported by Nutricia

20:15 - Teledermatology: The future of consultations has arrived with Dr Bav Shergill, supported by L’Oreal

Wednesday 9 June

19:00 - The Essential Knowledge for Managing Asthma in Clinical Practice with Dr Omar Usmani, supported by Chiesi

20:15 - Allergy - more details coming soon

Thursday 10 June

19:00 - LDL cholesterol management: what more can be done? Supported by Novartis UK

20:15 - What the McCloud judgment could mean for NHS pensions - who it might affect and how will it impact on their pension? Supported by Wesleyan

More details about the June series will be announced shortly, but in the meantime you can register here to secure your free place.

We’re also excited to announce that we’ll be back for a live event in November 2021. More details will be released very soon.