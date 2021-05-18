Join MIMS Learning Live for four nights of clinical learning next week

3 June 2021

Across the MIMS Learning Live Digital series our expert speakers will bring you updates reflecting the new world of general practice during the pandemic, with sessions taking place each evening between 7-10 June.

What’s on the agenda?

Monday 7 June

19:00 - Health inequalities in primary care with Dr Hina Shahid and Dr Carey Lunan, supported by MIMS Learning 

20:15 - Ovarian Cancer red flag symptoms – how to spot them and what to do with Dr Victoria Barber, Supported by Target Ovarian Cancer

Tuesday 8 June

19:00 - Practical solutions when you suspect non-IgE mediated CMPA with Bahee Van de Bor, supported by Nutricia 

20:15 - Teledermatology: The future of consultations has arrived with Dr Bav Shergill, supported by L’Oreal 

Wednesday 9 June

19:00 - The Essential Knowledge for Managing Asthma in Clinical Practice with Dr Omar Usmani, supported by Chiesi 

20:15 - Allergy - more details coming soon

Thursday 10 June

19:00 - LDL cholesterol management: what more can be done? Supported by Novartis UK

20:15 - What the McCloud judgment could mean for NHS pensions - who it might affect and how will it impact on their pension? Supported by Wesleyan

Sign up to take part in this free webinar series

We’re also excited to announce that we’ll be back for a live event in November 2021. More details will be released very soon. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Join MIMS Learning Live for four nights of clinical learning next week

Join MIMS Learning Live for four nights of clinical learning next week

Across the MIMS Learning Live Digital series our expert speakers will bring you updates...

3 Jun 2021
GP practices spared six-figure charges under pension rules overhaul

GP practices spared six-figure charges under pension rules overhaul

Hundreds of GP practices could claim back penalty charges worth up to six-figure...

2 Jun 2021
Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

GPonline provides an overview of the key guidance relating to coronavirus, including...

2 Jun 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

2 Jun 2021
Sessional GPs could quit NHS or take industrial action without real-terms pay rise

Sessional GPs could quit NHS or take industrial action without real-terms pay rise

Sessional GPs could leave the NHS or be forced to take industrial action if they...

1 Jun 2021
Map: Which CCGs have the highest COVID-19 vaccine coverage?

Map: Which CCGs have the highest COVID-19 vaccine coverage?

Tens of millions of COVID-19 jabs have been administered across England, but how...

1 Jun 2021