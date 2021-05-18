Join MIMS Learning Live for four nights of clinical learning next week

What’s on the agenda?

Monday 7 June

19:00 - Health inequalities in primary care with Dr Hina Shahid and Dr Carey Lunan, supported by MIMS Learning

20:15 - Ovarian Cancer red flag symptoms – how to spot them and what to do with Dr Victoria Barber, Supported by Target Ovarian Cancer

Tuesday 8 June

19:00 - Practical solutions when you suspect non-IgE mediated CMPA with Bahee Van de Bor, supported by Nutricia

20:15 - Teledermatology: The future of consultations has arrived with Dr Bav Shergill, supported by L’Oreal

Wednesday 9 June

19:00 - The Essential Knowledge for Managing Asthma in Clinical Practice with Dr Omar Usmani, supported by Chiesi

20:15 - Allergy - more details coming soon

Thursday 10 June

19:00 - LDL cholesterol management: what more can be done? Supported by Novartis UK

20:15 - What the McCloud judgment could mean for NHS pensions - who it might affect and how will it impact on their pension? Supported by Wesleyan

We’re also excited to announce that we’ll be back for a live event in November 2021. More details will be released very soon.