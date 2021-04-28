Job of the Week - Long-term locum GP, Lancashire
28 April 2021
Fylde Private GP, a private practice in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, requires a long-term locum GP for up to four sessions a week.
The salary is £75+ per hour, depending on experience and number of sessions worked. Medical indemnity cover will also be paid for.
The practice offers flexible working patterns and expects the role will involve two to four clinical sessions per week with some managerial responsibilities.
