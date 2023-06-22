JCVI backs RSV vaccination campaign for infants and over-75s

GPs could be asked to vaccinate millions of infants and patients aged over 75 against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) after government advisors backed a new jab campaign.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Vaccination

JCVI backs RSV vaccination campaign for infants and over-75s

22 Jun 2023
Hospital sign

GPs call for action on work transfer from hospitals to tackle workload crisis

22 Jun 2023
NHS GP surgery sign

NHS waiting list driving abuse against GPs and practice staff

22 Jun 2023
School girl receiving vaccination

England to move to single-dose HPV vaccination from September

21 Jun 2023

GP training: Dealing with your first complaint

21 Jun 2023
Data flowing artwork

GP data fears as US firm wins £25m deal for NHS 'federated data platform' move

21 Jun 2023