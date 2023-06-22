JCVI backs RSV vaccination campaign for infants and over-75s GPs could be asked to vaccinate millions of infants and patients aged over 75 against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) after government advisors backed a new jab campaign. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up