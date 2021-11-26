Javid warns of 'substantial risk' from new COVID-19 variant

By Nick Bostock on the 26 November 2021

The highly mutated COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 'may pose a significant risk to public health', health and social care secretary Sajid Javid has told MPs.

Artist's image of a spiked virus
COVID-19 variant (Photo: Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images)

In a House of Commons statement on 26 November, Mr Javid warned that the new variant could be 'more transmissible than the Delta variant and current vaccines may be less effective against it'.

No cases have been identified in the UK at this stage, but the variant has already spread to countries around the world.

B.1.1.529 was first identified in Hong Kong in a case involving a person who had travelled from South Africa.

COVID-19 infections

South Africa has seen a four-fold rise in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, Mr Javid said, the majority associated with the new variant.

He said the variant had been detected in Botswana as well as in South Africa and that it was 'highly likely that it has now spread to other countries'.

Mr Javid's statement in parliament came as reports emerged that a case of the new variant had been detected in Israel.

The health and social care secretary said: 'Over the past 48 hours, a small number of cases of a new variant have been detected on our international genomic database.

Variant of concern

'I want to reassure this House that there are no detected cases of this variant in the UK at this time but this new variant is of huge international concern.'

Mr Javid said the situation regarding the new variant was 'fast-moving' and that significant uncertainty remained.

But he warned: 'We are concerned that this new variant may pose a substantial risk to public health. The variant has an unusually large number of mutations.

'Yesterday, the UK Health Security Agency classified B.1.1.529 as a new variant under investigation and the Variant Technical Group has designated it as a variant under investigation with very high priority.

Highly transmissible

'It’s the only variant with this designation, making it higher priority than Beta. It shares many of the features of the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants.

'Early indications show this variant may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and current vaccines may be less effective against it. It may also impact the effectiveness of one of our major treatments, Ronapreve.'

The health and social care secretary said the UK was in a 'strong position', having delivered more than 113m doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the past year.

He urged people to continue to come forward for vaccination - and set out travel restrictions the government has imposed on countries in southern Africa.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Artist's image of a spiked virus

Javid warns of 'substantial risk' from new COVID-19 variant

The highly mutated COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 'may pose a significant risk to public...

26 Nov 2021
Desk with lettering 'LMC conference'

LMCs reject 'outdated' GMS contract and demand move to item of service payments

LMCs have voted to scrap the 'outdated and inadequate' GMS contract and to replace...

26 Nov 2021
GPs at an LMC conference waving green voting cards in the air

LMCs demand ringfence on enhanced services cash and clear GP representation in ICSs

LMCs have called for a ringfence on enhanced services funding, along with a guarantee...

26 Nov 2021
Close up of hands typing on a computer

Practices should not be required to provide online consultations, say LMCs

Online consultations should no longer be a part of the GMS contract and targets for...

26 Nov 2021
Sign outside BMA House

More than half of GP practices prepared to pull out of PCNs, BMA ballot shows

More than half of GP practices in England are prepared to opt out of the PCN DES...

25 Nov 2021
Dr Farah Jameel

Dr Farah Jameel: England LMCs conference speech in full

In her first speech as BMA GP committee chair at the England LMCs conference, Dr...

25 Nov 2021