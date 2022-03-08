Javid promises major NHS reform but plans 'lack funding and workforce strategy'

In what was billed as a major policy speech at the Royal College of Physicians' (RCP) headquarters in London on 8 March, the health and social care secretary said he was committed to an NHS that offered 'world-class healthcare, free at the point of use, paid for out of general taxation'.

Mr Javid argued that NHS spending was on an 'unsustainable financial trajectory' - despite pointing out early in his hour-long speech that in the United States healthcare costs 'nearly twice as much' per person as in the UK.

He said that the NHS budget had risen as a proportion of total public spending since the health service was created - and argued that the UK was 'always going to come to a crossroads' but that the pandemic had brought this forward.

GMS contract

In a speech just days after a think tank report endorsed by Mr Javid called for the GMS contract to be scrapped within a decade, the health and social care secretary promised 'one of the most comprehensive reform plans that this country has ever seen' for the health service - but offered very limited detail on the shape it would take.

He called for an increased focus on preventive care, arguing that 'the NHS is significantly bigger than it would be if we had done a better job at preventing avoidable disease'. He said primary care 'must be at the heart of this new agenda'.

Mr Javid acknowledged 'a sense that primary care is far too stretched to be proactive on prevention even though it wants to' - and suggested that a review into how PCNs can be supported within integrated care systems could offer potential solutions.

He pointed out that people with long-term conditions account for more than half of GP appointments and said preventing these conditions was a key goal for the NHS, as well as more joined up care for those with multiple conditions.

Vaccination service

The health and social care secretary repeated proposals to create an 'NHS vaccination service' that could strip general practice of its role in delivering COVID-19 and other routine jabs - proposals that GP leaders have warned could undermine routine care.

He promised an expansion of 'personalised care', with more patients offered personal care budgets, more social prescribing and care planning in what he said would be 'one of the biggest transfers of power and funding in decades: from the state, to the individual and their family'.

Mr Javid said advances in artificial intelligence could 'transform services across the NHS' and that better use of technology could 'improve the day-to-day patient experience, free up more time for GPs, nurses and others to focus on patient care and reduce costs'.

He also promised a 'right to choose' that would mean patients 'at risk of waiting 78 weeks' would be 'proactively contacted' and offered more appointment options that could be 'at the trust next door', at a trust further away or at a private provider. However, under current NHS rules patients already have the right to choose hospitals away from where they live for reasons including reduced waits.

Workforce plan

He promised 'a proper long-term workforce plan' but - days after the House of Lords backed an amendment to the Health and Social Care Bill that would require the government to publish regular health and care workforce projections - he gave no further information on when this would happen or what form it would take.

Mr Javid said he would support innovation in the NHS as the basis for reform. 'Reform to me is about hundreds of thousands of innovators being freed to make tens of millions of innovations. It is an ever growing and more intricate mosaic of change with the entire health and care workforce as its co-creators. My model of reform is the one that backs the thousands of models being developed in wards, offices and surgeries across the land,' he said.

Doctors' leaders criticised the health and social care secretary's speech for lacking detail, funding and a plan to tackle the NHS workforce crisis.

RCP president Andrew Goddard said: 'Change of the kind the secretary of state advocates requires planning, particularly when it comes the size and nature of the NHS and social care workforce. His acknowledgement that there will be no additional funding to support this brings clarity but this will undoubtedly make the challenge all the greater.

Lacking detail

'The government must accept the amendment made by the House of Lords last week, which would see regular independent assessments of how many doctors and other health care staff we need to meet demand now and in the future.'

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said Mr Javid's vision 'omitted the most fundamental element of any recovery strategy which is tackling the chronic workforce shortages in the NHS'.

He warned: 'The government must now show how it will prioritise recruitment and retention otherwise patient care will continue to suffer. As of December 2021, more than 110,000 posts in hospitals are vacant, almost 8,200 of which are medical posts. In general practice, the government is set to miss its target to recruit 6,000 more GPs by 2025, with England having lost the equivalent of 1,608 fully qualified full-time GPs in the last seven years alone.

'Meanwhile the BMA estimates England has a shortage of around 46,300 doctors when compared with the average doctor to population ratios of our most comparable EU neighbours. Without a proper and transparent workforce strategy the secretary of state’s vision to encourage patients to change their care provider to reduce their wait will ultimately fail. '

Dr Nagpaul warned that proposals set out by Mr Javid 'lack detail'. He added: 'The government talks about proposals to prioritise prevention, something the BMA has long called for, but has allowed the continued erosion of public health budgets and has made no effort to ensure public health leaders play a key role in integrated care systems.'