Javid-backed report calls for end of GMS contract within a decade

The report by the conservative Policy Exchange think tank - billed as a 'rescue package' for general practice - says the partnership model is in 'terminal decline' - and calls for a wholesale shift to providing primary care 'at-scale' from as soon as 2024.

It calls for GPs to be incentivised to partner with local hospitals in a 'vertical integration' structure, or to 'formally join forces with other practices to provide community and primary care'.

It says that to 'align incentives across primary and secondary care, GPs should become predominantly salaried and contracted by scaled providers' such as NHS trusts, 'provider collaboratives' or 'large-scale primary care operators'.

Salaried GP service

The overhaul could begin from 2024/25 alongside the existing GP contract, the report suggests, but with a commitment to phase out the GMS deal completely by the end of the decade.

The report comes just over a month after health and social care secretary Sajid Javid - who has been in post for just eight months - was reported to have told the prime minister that general practice should be nationalised, with GPs directly employed by hospitals. Mr Javid was also reported to have said there were 'considerable drawbacks' to the current model of general practice.

In a foreword to the report, Mr Javid welcomes its proposals as a 'pragmatic contribution [to the] vital debate on the future of the NHS'.

Responding to the proposals, BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel said more and more GPs were leaving the profession every month and that a 'radical approach' was needed. But she warned: 'That does not mean taking a sledgehammer to the partnership model.'

GP workload

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said the report was right to acknowledge workload and workforce pressures in general practice, but warned against 'implementing wholescale changes to the way GP care and services are delivered, and how patients access them, without properly piloting and evaluating such initiatives'.

The report comes after a GP contract changes for 2022/23 were imposed by NHS England - in a letter that revealed integrated care systems will be asked for their views on a potential major overhaul of the contractual framework for general practice.

The Policy Exchange report acknowledges the benefits of GP continuity of care and says continuity 'must be safeguarded', but admits this 'could be a challenge in the move to general practice at scale'.

It also calls for a funding package to retain and support existing GP partners, and more funding and flexibility in the additional roles reimbursement scheme, which aims to bring in 26,000 staff by 2024 but is currently behind schedule. An offer of 'full employment for current GP partners' should be underpinned by an offer of 'parity of pay in line with hospital consultants'.

Digital first

Report authors also call for a review of 'reimbursement frameworks' including the QOF, use of technology to boost GP provision in underdoctored areas and for the government to explore use of NHS-trained doctors to provide remote care from overseas.

The report argues primary care should be 'digital first' whenever this is 'clinically appropriate and desired by the consumer', echoing calls from former health and social care secretary Matt Hancock in July 2020 for all GP consultations to be remote by default.

The report also calls for an overhaul of primary care premises, with a £5bn investment including a buy-out of all current GP-owned premises.

It argues that 'an equivalent to the Operational Pressure Escalation Level (OPEL) used in hospital settings should be established across general practice' to provide a clear way to report and monitor demand in general practice.

GP partnership

Lead author Dr Sean Phillips said: 'There have been growing pressures on general practice for years, but the current situation just isn’t sustainable for GPs or their patients.'

He claimed that 'dissatisfaction is increasing among patients' - although the GP patient survey found last year that patient satisfaction with general practice had surged to a three-year high despite intense pressure during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the claim that the partnership model is in 'terminal decline' comes as partnerships have shown the first signs of stabilising after falling rapidly for several years. GPonline reported last month that more than 1,300 new partners had joined the NHS 'new to partnership payment scheme', which offers golden hello payments of up to £20,000.

Robert Ede, head of the Health and Social Care Unit at Policy Exchange, said: 'We are already witnessing a steady reduction in the proportion of "traditional" partner-led practices. So, we have a decision to make about whether to ride out the decline, or to proactively support an orderly transition. Our proposed reforms build upon, rather than disrupt, the direction of travel, without prescribing a one-size-fits-all approach.'

Five-year contract

He suggested that negotiations over a replacement for the current five-year GP contract deal offered a 'window of opportunity' for a new approach.

He said the process 'should begin with consulting with the entire GP profession, rather than relying solely on the BMA'.

RCGP chair Professor Marshall said: 'GPs and our teams are working harder than ever to deliver care and services for patients under intense workload and workforce pressures, which as this report rightly acknowledges, have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

'The college has long made the case that bureaucracy diverts GPs away from frontline patient care, called for significant investment into premises and technology, and highlighted the ever-increasing workload and inequalities in access to GP services across the country – all echoed by today’s report, and all which must be addressed.

'GPs are innovators and we are keen to explore new ideas and models of working that could address the pressures facing the profession and benefit patients, general practice and the wider NHS. But we would advise caution against implementing wholescale changes to the way GP care and services are delivered, and how patients access them, without properly piloting and evaluating such initiatives in terms of efficiency, patient safety and how they impact on the long-standing trusted relationships between family doctors and their patients.'

He urged policymakers 'to recognise that current models of NHS general practice – including the partnership model – delivers exceptional benefits for the NHS'.

BMA GP committee chair for England Dr Jameel said: 'With more than 26m appointments delivered in January alone, general practice is undeniably the beating heart of the community. It’s encouraging to see that this report – backed by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care – recognises the importance of what GPs and their teams do for their communities, understands that there are some deep-seated problems that need to be urgently addressed, and begins to articulate some ways to make general practice services sustainable for the future.'

But she added: 'The problem is that there are simply not enough GPs, and those that remain are being stretched thinner by the day. Every month, more and more GPs leave the service and the public are understandably horrified when they lose their local practice. A radical approach is necessary to address staff shortages, unbalanced investment and misaligned incentives. However, that does not mean taking a sledgehammer to the partnership model.'