'It's unsustainable' - NHS backlog pushing practices to breaking point

Some 92% of 322 GPs responding to a GPonline survey said the growing NHS waiting list was leading to more work for practice teams, with many describing workload levels as 'unsustainable'.

Meanwhile, 81% said that their practice was experiencing inappropriate transfer of work from hospitals. A total of 73% of GPs said that this was 'somewhat' or 'significantly' higher than at the same point in the previous year.

Latest NHS figures for England that cover the period until January 2022 show that there are now a record 6.1m people on the waiting list – a rise of 36,730 on the previous month. Of these, 311,528 have waited over a year for treatment, with 23,788 people waiting for more than two years.

NHS waiting list

A report by the National Audit Office in December 2021 warned that soaring waiting lists for hospital treatment were adding pressure onto general practice, highlighting that this trend pre-dated the pandemic.

That report said that GPs have to offer additional support to patients experiencing long waits, such as managing pain and other symptoms, as well as dealing with mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, arising as a direct result of the delays.

GPs responding to GPonline's poll outlined similar issues affecting practices. Some 80% said they ware providing more face-to-face appointments as a direct result of the backlog, 82% were providing more remote appointments, while 91% said their practice was dealing with additional admin.

GPs also highlighted that they were dealing with increased abuse, hostility and complaints from patients frustrated by delays to being seen in hospital, as well as appointments being taken up by patients asking for their referrals to be expedited when there was little they could do to help. They also reported a sharp rise in mental health consultations from patients experiencing long waits for care.

NHS backlog

Many respondents said that they were being asked by hospital doctors to carry out additional tests, prescribe medications and effectively manage patients that they felt should be under the care of specialists without any additional funding.

A GPonline poll earlier this month found that three quarters of GPs said the proportion of referrals they have had rejected increased over the past year. GPs are increasingly being asked to use 'advice and guidance' services, which have been criticised by doctors' groups as a 'barrier to onward referral' from general practice, and often result in additional work for practices.

One GP responding to this latest poll said: 'Patients are coming back and back and back, desperate about their symptoms, but hospital appointments are delayed, cancelled, rearranged. Referrals are bounced with advice to do things that have either already been tried, or aren't available to GPs.

'Many appointments are now used to issue sick notes relating to recovery from hospital admissions, prescribe subsequent outpatient appointments, organise apparently suggested onward referrals that could be done consultant to consultant – almost always without any relevant correspondence to hand.'

Another added: 'It's terrible. Patients are suffering or even dying without treatment. We have worked hard throughout [the pandemic], in addition to delivering the vaccines, with constant patient and media abuse. The hospital reject most referrals now and the relationship between us and them is the worst in my 31 years as a GP.'

Unsustainable

'It's unsustainable,' said one GP. 'Patients are frequently booking appointments to ask to have their secondary care appointment expedited or ask when they will be seen. Every day we're getting letters saying "GP to refer to X, Y or Z", "GP to chase results".'

Another doctor explained: 'When I push back to secondary care my reply is often met with a "we are very disappointed" type response. There seems to be very little understanding how primary care operates and is funded. Clinics that are still running remotely in secondary care expect us to examine or investigate patients for them as they're operating remotely.'

The BMA had been pushing NHS England and the government for additional funding for general practice to help support the elective recovery plan as part of this year's contract negotiations. However talks reached a stalemate in February with no agreement and the 2022/23 contract, which does not include any additional funding to help tackle the backlog, is now set to be imposed on the profession.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid has previously warned that the waiting list will continue to rise for the next two years. In an interview with The Telegraph last summer he also suggested the list could hit 13m people.