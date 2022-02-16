'It's going to break the fabric of general practice': GP fears over 'nationalisation'

Reports in January that the government could effectively nationalise general practice were described as a ‘kick in the teeth’ by the profession's leaders.

BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel insisted it was not the time to ‘reinvent the wheel’ amid huge pressures on practices - urging the DHSC instead to ‘work collectively’ with GPs to solve the problems. RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said the independent contractor model - in place since 1948 - offered ‘exceptional benefits’ to the NHS and taxpayers and should be maintained.

Their comments came after health and social care secretary Sajid Javid was reported in The Times to have said family doctors should be directly employed by hospitals instead of running their own surgeries - and to have told the prime minister that there are ‘considerable drawbacks’ to the current system. But what do other GPs think about the proposals?

Partnership model

Dr Paul Evans, GP partner and Gateshead and South Tyneside LMC representative, admits that on the surface of it, taking management responsibilities off GP partners seems like ‘quite a nice idea’. But he warns the results could be ‘disastrous for several reasons’.

‘As a GP partner, my colleagues and I feel responsibility for our patients. We go over and above, and give a lot of extra time during the week. People in the UK define full-time as 37.5 hours per week - we are mostly full-time and a half, or full-time and two thirds, maybe even twice full-time in terms of the hours we actually put in.

‘That extra time will be lost under the health secretary’s plans because, if we are employed by a trust to work a set amount of hours, that strips us of our professional autonomy. When our working hours are done we'll probably leave.

‘I'd also stress that GP partners are very different beasts to trusts in that, if you are working side-by-side with your employed GPs, it's a very different relationship than management from a distant hospital trust building. You have to treat your staff differently when you work side-by-side with them,’ he adds.

Earlier this year the British Journal of General Practice (BJGP) published a study that found dementia patients who saw the same GP consistently over time were associated with improved safe prescribing and improved health outcomes.

Dr Evans, who recently opposed plans for a national vaccination service mooted by the health and social care secretary, says patient care could also suffer if general practice moves away from the independent contractor model.

‘We know that the independent contractor model does offer that continuity of care. It promotes it because we feel that professional ownership and professional pride and will strive to go above and beyond to deliver really, really good care. Take that away and it will make us just another employee, and that will be lost to some extent. I don't think it will work for anyone,' he says.

‘If NHS England wants general practice to work then they need to back it, fund independent contractor status, stop the narrative from NHS England that we are all greedy, lazy or both and put the resource into core.'

COVID-19 sickness

Like Dr Evans, London GP Dr Farzana Hussain believes continuity of care would suffer if the government acted on ideas to move general practice into hospitals. The Newham GP partner, who has also worked as a PCN clinical director, describes the benefit of the current model.

‘My biggest concern is that a lot of people like me, and there are a lot of them, whether you are a big or small practice - we do our work because we actually know our patients, we care about them and our businesses and we are extremely cost effective.

‘Everybody will be employed and there will be no ownership of patients. We've got to know a lot of our patients over the years and I think it's going to break the fabric of general practice. That role is the lynchpin of co-ordinating everything, otherwise you're just an anonymous practitioner looking after an anonymous patient…we will only know what we're missing when it's not there anymore.’

At the beginning of the year the Omicron variant forced a fifth of GPs to self-isolate in a two-week period that battered the NHS, while close to 10,000 London hospital staff were off each day due to sickness. Dr Hussain said the flexibility of the independent contractor model allows the profession to react in such times of crisis.

Salaried GPs

She says: ‘We heard during the Omicron wave that hospitals had at one point up to more than 10% of their staff off, whereas practices like mine - to try and mitigate that - we decided to do shift work. So we had an 'A' team working in the practice, and a 'B' team working remotely so that if one of them caught it in the practice off each other then we would go in and they would come back. This meant we didn't lose a day of service and that is with every single one of my admin team having COVID-19.

‘At the moment we think on our feet and we're a very agile organisation. Whereas if we were employed, we would just say - okay, I’m not feeling that well today, so I'm not going in. I think these politicians need to be very careful what they wish for because nationalising general practice, whether it's through a hospital or whoever, as soon as you are employed it's a very different system.’

London GP Dr Selvaseelan Selvarajah has been a locum, a salaried GP and is now a GP partner but also agrees that the independent contractor model must remain. The East London GP works two sessions a week at a hospital out of hours service and explains how the two services contrast.

‘You can see that the type of work I do within my partnership and the type of work I do within the hospital trust are very different in that at the hospital I will see my patients, and then I'll be out. Whereas in my partnership, I'll see my patients and do a lot more work on top of that. So I think we're at risk of losing a lot of the goodwill from partners by moving to a different model,’ he says.

Hospital admissions

‘That's not to say that salaried GPs don't work hard - they're absolutely the foundation of all we do in general practice because roughly half of the workforce are now salaried or locum. But I think people will be a lot stricter over their hours,’ he adds.

A key motivation for Mr Javid’s proposal to nationalise general practice appears to be to reduce hospital admissions - after he admitted recently that the NHS waiting list will grow for two more years before it starts to come down.

But Dr Selvarajah warned that running general practice through the prism of secondary care would not necessarily reduce unexpected admissions. He questioned if the government was focusing its attention on the wrong issues.

‘What is the problem here?’ he asks. ‘Is it the perception that primary care isn't being efficient, or is it that it needs to be managed better because none of that actually bears out in reality? We deal with 1m patients a day despite being about 8,000 GPs short - and pretty much any programme that the government throws at us with very little funding we seem to be doing, for example the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

'So is it the model that's the problem, or is the fundamental problem of access and everything else that goes with it due to not having enough clinicians or investment in premises or IT, and a lack of integration with secondary care services? I think it's an unfortunate idea to think that nationalising GPs would somehow solve the issues that are within the NHS.'