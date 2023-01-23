Introducing GP Insight

31 January 2023

GPonline's new GP Workforce Tracker provides interactive tables, maps and charts to help you see how integrated care boards (ICBs) and PCNs are performing across a range of key measures.

GP Insight is a new initiative from GPonline to help GPs, healthcare professionals and others understand their local NHS area and how it compares to other parts of the country.

Our first project is our GP Workforce Tracker, which analyses data about key issues related to the GP workforce and presents this at both integrated care board (ICB) and PCN level in interactive maps, tables and charts, allowing you to explore this information in more detail.

The GP Workforce Tracker, which will be updated twice a year, looks at the number of patients per GP, the proportion of GPs who are partners, CQC ratings, patient satisfaction and the number of appointments delivered per patient.

ICB rankings

Our overall ranking table shows how each of England’s 42 ICBs ranks compared to others on each of these measures. You can sort the table according to different categories by clicking on the headings at the top of each column or search the table by individual ICBs by name.

Each ICB also has a page on GPonline exploring the data for that area in more detail, as well as providing data for each of the five measures for every PCN in that area.

An interactive map highlights which ICBs are the most underdoctored and provides information on the number of patients per GP in every PCN in England as well as the proportion of GPs who are partners in each network.

PCN data

Our PCN tables also allow you to sort data on the number of patients per GP, the proportion of GPs who are partners, CQC ratings, patient satisfaction and the number of appointments delivered per patient in our PCN table, to see how your PCN compares with others in your patch.

In addition, over the coming week we will be providing in-depth analysis on some of the key measures that we are looking at in the GP Workforce Tracker, evaluating how the figures vary across England and what the reality is for GPs working on the ground in different parts of the country.

Read more about GP Insight’s Workforce Tracker






Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

Professor Kamila Hawthorne: General practice is at breaking point – the government must act

General practice is experiencing a severe workforce crisis and the government must...

31 Jan 2023
GP sign

GPs care for up to 800 more patients each in underdoctored areas

GPs in the most underdoctored parts of England are caring for nearly 800 more patients...

31 Jan 2023
GP Insight Workforce Tracker graphic

GP Workforce Tracker: Suffolk and North East Essex ICB

Find out how general practice in this integrated care board (ICB) is performing by...

31 Jan 2023
GP Insight Workforce Tracker graphic

GP Workforce Tracker: North West London ICB

Find out how general practice in this integrated care board (ICB) is performing by...

31 Jan 2023
GP Insight Workforce Tracker graphic

GP Workforce Tracker: South East London ICB

Find out how general practice in this integrated care board (ICB) is performing by...

31 Jan 2023
GP Insight Workforce Tracker graphic

GP Workforce Tracker: South West London ICB

Find out how general practice in this integrated care board (ICB) is performing by...

31 Jan 2023