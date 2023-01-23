Introducing GP Insight

GP Insight is a new initiative from GPonline to help GPs, healthcare professionals and others understand their local NHS area and how it compares to other parts of the country.

Our first project is our GP Workforce Tracker, which analyses data about key issues related to the GP workforce and presents this at both integrated care board (ICB) and PCN level in interactive maps, tables and charts, allowing you to explore this information in more detail.

The GP Workforce Tracker, which will be updated twice a year, looks at the number of patients per GP, the proportion of GPs who are partners, CQC ratings, patient satisfaction and the number of appointments delivered per patient.

ICB rankings

Our overall ranking table shows how each of England’s 42 ICBs ranks compared to others on each of these measures. You can sort the table according to different categories by clicking on the headings at the top of each column or search the table by individual ICBs by name.

Each ICB also has a page on GPonline exploring the data for that area in more detail, as well as providing data for each of the five measures for every PCN in that area.

An interactive map highlights which ICBs are the most underdoctored and provides information on the number of patients per GP in every PCN in England as well as the proportion of GPs who are partners in each network.

PCN data

Our PCN tables also allow you to sort data on the number of patients per GP, the proportion of GPs who are partners, CQC ratings, patient satisfaction and the number of appointments delivered per patient in our PCN table, to see how your PCN compares with others in your patch.

In addition, over the coming week we will be providing in-depth analysis on some of the key measures that we are looking at in the GP Workforce Tracker, evaluating how the figures vary across England and what the reality is for GPs working on the ground in different parts of the country.

