Interview: New RCGP chair Kamila Hawthorne on tackling the GP workforce crisis

Addressing the GP workload and workforce crisis must be a top priority, the new RCGP chair has said.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

New RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

Interview: New RCGP chair Kamila Hawthorne on tackling the GP workforce crisis

18 Nov 2022
Talking General Practice logo with picture of Professor Kamila Hawthorne

Podcast: New RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne on tackling the challenges facing general practice

18 Nov 2022
NHS sign

Autumn statement reaction: NHS will keep losing doctors over pension tax and pay

17 Nov 2022
coins

NHS budget to rise £3.3bn as Hunt promises 'comprehensive workforce plan'

17 Nov 2022
GP consulting room

Advice and guidance heaping pressure on GPs and may not cut NHS backlog, warns NAO

17 Nov 2022
BMA sign

Junior doctors set date for industrial action ballot in early 2023

16 Nov 2022