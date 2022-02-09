Integration white paper raises questions on GP funding as NHS reforms accelerate

By Nick Bostock on the 9 February 2022

A government white paper has set out plans to go 'further and faster' on NHS and social care integration and for an expansion of pooled budgets - raising questions over funding of general practice.

Sign reading Westminster
Westminster: white paper on integration published (Photo: allinvisuality/Getty Images)

The government's integration white paper says there is 'more we can do to better integrate health and care services, joining up planning, commissioning and delivery', adding that reforms must 'go further, faster'.

Pooling of budgets between NHS organisations and parts of the health and social care system should 'increase in the years ahead', becoming routine 'wherever possible' and 'eventually covering much of funding for health and social care services at place level', the white paper says.

The document comes just over six months after an NHS Confederation report called for a guarantee of ring-fenced funding for general practice beyond the five-year GP contract deal that ends in 2024 amid concerns that integrated care systems (ICSs) could strip funding away from practices and move it to other parts of the health and care system as they took control of commissioning.

White paper

The formal rollout of ICSs has been pushed back to July to allow more time for legislation to pass through parliament - but the white paper is clear on the lead role they are expected to take in managing NHS funding.

It says: 'We are seeking to enable different parts of the health and care system to work together as part of a move towards a whole population-based approach.

'This will be underpinned by a collective approach to managing resources, with ICSs as the primary unit for NHS financial planning and accountability, operating with a single system funding envelope across acute, ambulance, community, mental health and primary care (starting with general practice).'

The white paper also comes just days after reports that health and social care secretary Sajid Javid was considering plans to 'nationalise' general practice and to push GPs to work directly under the control of hospitals.

NHS pooled budgets

It highlights collaborative work that GP practices are already involved in through PCNs, emphasising that the groups have not only brought practices into collaborative working but also linked them with other organisations such as 'community health services, mental health, social care, pharmacy, hospital and voluntary services in their local areas'.

The white paper adds: 'Building on existing primary care services, they are enabling greater provision of proactive, personalised, co-ordinated and more integrated health and social care for people closer to home NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, has asked Dr Claire Fuller (CEO Surrey Heartlands ICS) to lead a stocktake of how systems can enable more integrated primary care at neighbourhood and place, making an even more significant impact on improving the health of their local communities. This will report later in the spring.'

Announcing the plans in the House of Commons, health minister Edward Argar said that 'closer working between primary and secondary care can allow care that is closer to home, keeping people healthy and independent for longer'.

He added that the government planned to create a system with a 'new single accountable person for delivery of a shared health and care plan at local level'. He added: 'In practice, this could mean an individual with a dual role across health and care or a single lead for a place-based arrangement.'

