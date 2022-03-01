Integrated care boards could drive GP contract overhaul from 2024

Plans to involve ICSs in changing the GP contract from 2024 - when the current five-year deal ends - suggest that general practice could be in line for major contractual upheaval.

The suggestion came in a 1 March update from NHS England setting out changes to the GP contract for 2022/23, which senior BMA figures say have been imposed without agreement.

Plans to invite ICS involvement in changes to the GP contract come just weeks after health and social care secretary Sajid Javid mooted the idea of 'nationalising' general practice by making GPs salaried employees of hospital trusts.

GP contract

The move also comes less than a month after the BMA's GP committee voted for its leaders to negotiate a new 'fit for purpose' contract to replace the five-year deal from 2024.

The potential overhaul of GP contracts, against the backdrop of the formal rollout of integrated care systems and the replacement of CCGs from this summer, comes as general practice funding could face further threats from proposals to expand 'pooling' of NHS funding streams.

A government white paper in February said pooling of budgets between NHS organisations and parts of the health and social care system should 'increase in the years ahead', becoming routine 'wherever possible' and 'eventually covering much of funding for health and social care services at place level' - sparking concerns that funding for general practice could leach out to other parts of the health and care system.

NHS England's letter setting out contract changes for 2022/23 said integrated care systems will be asked for their views on 'the extent to which further changes to national contractual arrangements, as opposed to additional local support and commissioning, are required to support high quality and accessible general practice services, support the general practice workforce, and enable primary care to work at the heart of ICSs'.

Integrated care systems

The letter makes clear that the 'default position' is that the existing GMS contract will continue beyond 2023/24 'unless it is changed'.

NHS England said that 'patient and professional groups' would be consulted alongside integrated care systems - which will take on responsibility for commissioning primary care services - 'in considering options for any future potential changes to the national GMS contract'.

GP Dr Claire Fuller is currently carrying out a review into how 'how primary care can best be supported within the emergent ICSs to meet the health needs of people in their local areas' on behalf of NHS England - and the letter confirms consultation on contract reforms will consider the review's findings and 'how PCNs will further develop and support both practices and the wider systems in which they operate'.

The letter notes that GPC England has 'explicitly called on the government to support negotiations on a

refreshed fit for purpose contract agreement beyond the five-year agreement ending in 2023/24’ - and NHS England confirmed that it remained 'fully committed to discussing any proposals for potential future national changes from 2024/25 with GPC England'.

However, the apparent commitment to discussions on a revamped contract deal comes as NHS England is accused of imposing changes to the contract package that will take effect from April 2022. GPC executive team member Dr Richard Van Mellaerts wrote on Twitter: 'NHSE have decided to apply contract terms and changes without a negotiated agreement from [the BMA GP committee] to 22/23 GP contract. No recognition of massive pressures in GP, huge patient backlog, increased costs of NI contributions, so patient care will be impacted. Hugely disappointing.'