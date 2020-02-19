Indemnity and primary care networks explained

GPs have in recent years collaborated to deliver services at scale, notably though GP federations. The introduction of primary care networks (PCN) formalises and builds on this approach in order to provide enhanced services and bring in other healthcare professionals.

Since July 2019, all but a handful of GP practices in England have joined a PCN in their area. In doing so, they will have access to additional funding, chief of which is funding to employ an additional 26,000 staff in primary care by 2023/24.

What sets PCNs apart from other NHS initiatives is that GP practices on the ground have been left to organise themselves, with support from their LMC and the local CCG. PCNs are not statutory bodies and there is no blueprint for how they operate: practices can opt for a number of possible structures and working arrangements, provided they meet the basic registration requirements which include a network agreement, named clinical director and a practice/provider nominated to receive PCN funds.

At this stage, there are too many variables and unknowns to be definitive about the all medico-legal issues surrounding PCNs and the MDU is monitoring the situation to ensure we can advise and support members. However, there are some areas where we can shed some light.

Clinical negligence indemnity

NHS clinical services carried out by PCNs will be covered by the Clinical Negligence Scheme for General Practice (CNSGP). The scheme scope document specifically states that cover extends to: ‘Staff carrying out activities for GP practices who are part of a PCN, including those engaged under the network direct enhanced services (DES), which is a variation to the GMS/PMS contract of the organisation and is part of the primary medical services contract for the purposes of CNSGP. Cover extends to services delivered under these contracts.’

The new arrangements introduce a measure of complexity so it is also important to familiarise yourself with NHS Resolution’s guidelines on how and when to report a claim and ensure that procedures within the PCN are robust.

Do remember that if staff employed by the practice or PCN deliver private fee-paying services, such as travel clinics or occupational health, this would fall outside the state indemnity scheme. In this situation, it will be necessary to ensure that the persons providing the service have adequate and appropriate indemnity from a medical defence organisation (MDO).

‘Wrap around’ medico-legal support

Also remember that the CNSGP alone won't give GPs and practice staff access to medico-legal advice or support with complaints, GMC investigations, inquests etc., which is traditionally the role of MDOs.

Such support has traditionally been provided on a practice-basis. However, the introduction of PCNs will inevitably see staff working in several locations and treating patients registered at another practice (such as when delivering extended hours access for patients). Clinical directors may also be concerned about whether they are covered for this work as part of their indemnity.

GPs who are MDU members can include clinical director work in the total NHS sessions they tell us they are carrying out, while GP, nurse and other healthcare professional members can carry out state indemnified work across (multiple) practices within a PCN.

In addition to individual membership, we are working to ensure that our other membership schemes support PCNs (and their staff), whether they remain as a partnership working under a local agreement, formalise their arrangements by incorporating or establish a community interest company. Our group scheme for practices also offers individual membership to paramedics, pharmacists and physician associates

GPs and practices should consult their own providers to ensure the indemnity package they have meets their needs with regards to their involvement in their PCN.

Regulation

Individual GPs will remain accountable to the GMC and to NHS England through the Performers List regulations. Practices will remain accountable to the CQC, which has said that it will continue to audit and inspect individual providers rather than the PCN.

Ethical standards

The GMC has not published specific ethical guidance for doctors working in PCNs but it will expect GPs to use their judgement in applying current good practice principles. In addition to Good Medical Practice, the publications which may be relevant or helpful include: Leadership and Management for Doctors; Financial and commercial arrangements and conflicts of interest (which covers decisions about patient care, commissioning of services and financial incentives) and Delegation and Referral which addresses doctors’ responsibilities when asking a colleague to provide treatment or a service to a patient.

Complaints

It is too early to say whether GPs will be vulnerable to complaints concerning their work within a PCN or failure to supervise staff.

We recommend that clinical directors ensure that practices within their PCN have consistent in-house complaints processes which are in line with the National Health Service Complaints (England) Regulations 2009. PCN-wide data sharing agreements also need to be set up to ensure continuity of care between practices, while safeguarding patient confidentiality.

GPs are strongly advised to seek advice from their MDO if they have specific medico-legal concerns about their membership of a PCN.