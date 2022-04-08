Inadequate mental health services leaving young people at risk, GPs warn

Young people suffering from anxiety, depression, or at risk of self-harm are now routinely denied help by overstretched child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), a survey by youth mental health charity stem4 reported.

The survey found that GPs say a lack of capacity in CAMHS has meant that even referrals for highly at-risk patients are often rejected - resulting in increasingly dangerous situations for young people across the country.

Of 1,000 GPs polled by the charity, 95% described current youth mental health services as either ‘in crisis’ or ‘very inadequate’ compared to 85% in 2016. A total of 63% of GPs felt young patients were at risk of harm through lack of access to mental health treatment.

Child mental health

One GP responding to the survey said patients needed to be 'actively suicidal' to be seen by mental health services in their area. Another said the only safe option for their patient ‘was to direct to A&E for safety, which is not ideal or appropriate’.

More than half of GPs (58%) said they had seen symptoms worsen in patients unable to access mental health treatment to the point where they presented at A&E. A total of 5% of GP respondents said they no longer saw any point referring patients to mental health services.

GPs warned that chronic failures in child mental health services had heaped further pressure on general practice - with three quarters of respondents reporting that patients unable to access specialist mental healthcare had presented repeatedly at their practice.

More than half of GPs said they had undertaken continued professional development in mental health to try to help their young patients.

NHS waiting times

GPs responding to the survey reported two-year waits for mental health support; and warned the shortfall in services is ‘unsafe’ and ‘just getting worse and worse’. They described the lack of access to mental health services for children as ‘an utter disgrace’, warning that in some areas the service was ‘non-existent’.

Despite an extra investment of £1.4bn in mental health services between 2015 and 2021, none of the GPs surveyed said they have seen an increase in capacity, with respondents saying the service remains ‘under-resourced, inadequate and dangerous’ and with one reporting they didn't ‘think it could get any worse’.

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall told The Guardian that the findings were 'distressing and concerning', adding: ‘It’s of paramount importance that if GPs refer these patients to specialist mental health services that these referrals are taken seriously and not dismissed without good reason.’

Consultant clinical psychologist and stem4 founder Dr Nihara Krause said: ‘With young people there is often a critical window for treatment. Delay in treatment increases risk. It is also harder to engage young people in treatment the longer they have to wait since they often feel angry and let down, minimised or overlooked.

‘It is truly shocking to learn from this survey of GPs' experiences of dealing with CAMHS services that so many vulnerable young people in desperate need of urgent help with their mental health are being forced to wait for so long - up to two years - for care they need immediately.

'As a clinician, it is particularly worrying that children and young people with psychosis, eating disorders and even those who have just tried to take their own life are condemned to such long waits. CAMHS needs to undergo a major expansion in order to meet the serious and growing mental health needs that young people under the age of 21 have.'