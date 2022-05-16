Improving learning log entries in GP training: a reflection on leadership

Dr Prashini Naidoo looks at a typical e-portfolio learning log entry (LLE) and discusses how the trainee could improve its quality.

by Dr Prashini Naidoo
A meeting with one person on a video conference screen
Presenting at a practice CPD meeting and involving an expert patient (Photo: vitranc/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

A meeting with one person on a video conference screen

Improving learning log entries in GP training: a reflection on leadership

18 May 2022
A GP talking to a patient Promoted

Career advice: What does a locum GP career look like?

Sponsored by MCG Healthcare
18 May 2022 GPconnect
Whitehall street sign

NHS officials doubled in two years as GP workforce dropped

17 May 2022
Child coughing

NICE traffic light tool that helps GPs spot seriously ill under-5s 'unreliable'

17 May 2022
Pregnant woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine uptake in pregnant women rising but stark inequality remains

16 May 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

16 May 2022