Improving learning log entries in GP training: a reflection on a follow-up case

Dr Prashini Naidoo provides advice on how a learning log entry that reflects on CPD could be improved.

GP consultation
(Photo: sturti/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Professor Martin Marshall

RCGP and former health secretary call for QOF to be scrapped

15 Mar 2022
GP consultation

Improving learning log entries in GP training: a reflection on a follow-up case

15 Mar 2022
A woman rubbing her shoulder who looks like she is in pain

Muscle pain - red flag symptoms

15 Mar 2022
Houses of parliament

'GP careers are a marathon - but doctors are being forced to sprint'

15 Mar 2022
Hospital sign giving directions to different medical departments

'It's unsustainable' - NHS backlog pushing practices to breaking point

15 Mar 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

14 Mar 2022