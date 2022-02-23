Improving learning log entries in GP training: a reflection on CPD

This article looks at a typical e-portfolio learning log entry (LLE) that reflects on CPD and discusses how the trainee could improve its quality.

CPD logs are used for recording eLearning, tutorials, courses, lectures and reading. For example, if a learning need was highlighted from a previous clinical case review, or from a PDPs, such as, then this section is used to upload the evidence for annual review of competence progression to demonstrate completion of the learning cycle.

The example

This article focuses on what an ST1 trainee learnt from her VTS workshop. An example reflective log, using the FourteenFish template, is provided, along with the trainer’s comments.

After reading the reflection below, answer the questions that follow, which will help you understand how the reflection could be improved.

The learning log

Title: VTS session – workshop on ‘Creating a psychologically safe trainer-trainee learning relationship’

Briefly describe your key learning from this event (this could include helping you to maintain existing knowledge and skills)

Our VTS restarted face-to-face meetings. We had a GP, Dr S, deliver a 1.5-hour session on psychologically safe trainer-trainee relationships. We broke into five groups (case-based learning).

Each group was given a case describing a trainee/trainer scenario, and a set of questions asking us to consider our responses, evaluate the pros and cons of each option and justify our final choice. I learnt the art of sharing experience and negotiating a final answer that represented the collective experience.

I worked with four other trainees on one case, which my colleague then presented to the larger group – I learnt to support our spokesperson. I learnt about the subject matter, about working in small groups and I observed how Dr S drew out the key learning points from each group and summarised the information in her closing remarks – communication, teaching and presentation skills.

The cases were written in a CBT format providing a description of the situation; the trainer’s thoughts, feelings and behaviours – effective analysis and written communication skills.

Reflection: what will I maintain, improve or stop? [Look at the word descriptors. Think what you would need to change to demonstrate competence or excellence]

Maintain: I engaged with my group members, shared my knowledge and experience, and actively listened to the contributions of others. I feel my respectful listening and considered feedback actively facilitated the development of the other learners.

Improve: In contrast to my proactive communication, Dr Z was quiet and said little, even when asked directly for his opinion. I followed the rest of the group in not challenging Dr Z after our initial attempts to encourage him failed. On reflection, Dr Z behaved like a passenger or prisoner, while the rest of us worked collaboratively. We did not have the confidence and skills to change his interaction in our team.

Stop: I need to stop putting up with team members who fail to engage. I come away frustrated and angry; I think badly of them; and I know I try to avoid them in future group work.

Clinical experience groups (max 2):

Clinical problems not linked to a specific clinical experience group

People with vulnerabilities (for example veterans, addictions, mental capacity difficulties, safeguarding issues, and those with communication difficulties)

Capabilities that this entry provides evidence for (you can only add 3 capabilities)

Fitness to practice

Maintaining an ethical approach

Maintaining performance, learning and teaching

What learning needs have you identified?

I need to find a more productive way of dealing with prisoners and passengers in teams.

Capability: Fitness to practice

Justification: By openly sharing my experiences in group work, I encouraged scrutiny of my professional behaviour. I listened to group feedback and in reflecting on incidents, considered alternative responses, demonstrating a willingness to change.

Supervisor comments:

Well done on sharing and reflecting on trainee-trainer relationships. These conversations sometimes encourage us to take off our masks and dig deep, something that can happen when people trust their group and feel psychologically safe. Do you think Dr Z did not feel as safe as you felt?

Capability: Maintaining an ethical approach

Justification: My experience of problem-based learning as an undergraduate makes me value groupwork. My (innate) trust of the group influences how much I am willing to share. No everyone has the same (happy) experience and I recognise that I need to respect the reticence of other learners, particularly those from culturally different undergraduate teaching.

Supervisor comments:

I agree with you that it is important to understand and respect cultural diversity. While being respectful, how would you promote inclusivity?

Capability: Maintaining performance, learning and teaching

Justification: By reflecting on my groupwork at VTS, I show a commitment to professional development. I identified a personal learning need which is to learn to deal more effectively with team-members who do not contribute to the group effort so I do not become frustrated and avoidant of them.

Supervisor comments:

You have identified an important learning need. GP is all about working in teams, so this is a really useful skill to learn. On reflection, what do you think of your labelling of Dr Z as a prisoner or passenger? Is this a useful concept and to you think it will it help you towards your goal of becoming more inclusive?

Overall supervisor comment:

You demonstrate a lot of self-awareness from this experience. It was really brave of you to reflect so candidly – well done. As my yoga instructor says: “Know yourself. Be kind to yourself. And be kind to others.’ Whilst being cheesy, there is quite a lot to be said for ‘knowing yourself’ – strengths and weaknesses both.

Questions for GP trainees to consider

What learning does this LLE demonstrate?

What main concepts are discussed? How well are they discussed?

Did the trainee discuss being able to apply this learning in future to solve problems in a different way?

What conclusions did the trainee draw about the main concepts?

What key ideas about engagement in group work have contributed to our understanding (as GPs) on working in teams and learning in groups?

A trainer’s comment

This LLE, written by an ST1 at the start of training, shows a confident start to learning in teams and reflecting on learning. She quite correctly did not produce a list of learning points, that is, a list of facts about psychological safety in training relationships.

Instead, by reflecting what she thought and felt about the experience of working with someone who was not contributing much to the team group work, she was able to discuss ‘fitness to practice’ and ‘an ethical approach’.

She used the RCGP word descriptors for these domains very effectively, blending it in with her justification. Her candid discussion stimulated a meaningful dialogue with her ES, who gently highlighted a possible blindspot – this trainee seems unaware that mentally ‘labelling’ a colleague ‘a prisoner or a passenger’ may not be a good starting point for fostering an inclusive peer group.

Dr Prashini Naidoo is a GP trainer in Oxford. She has written three books on how to pass the CSA.

Useful links