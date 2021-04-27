Improving learning log entries in GP training - an email consultation

Dr Prashini Naidoo provides an example learning log entrie (LLE) and discusses how the GP trainee could improve its quality.

by Dr Prashini Naidoo
(Photo: John Fedele/Getty Images)
(Photo: John Fedele/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Subscribe now

Benefits include:

  • Full site access
  • Subscriber exclusive content
  • Exclusive bulletins

Choose a package

Just published

Improving learning log entries in GP training - an email consultation

Improving learning log entries in GP training - an email consultation

27 Apr 2021
One in four UK adults have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

One in four UK adults have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

27 Apr 2021
COVID-19 vaccination opens to those aged over 42

COVID-19 vaccination opens to those aged over 42

27 Apr 2021
PCNs under pressure to take over GP enhanced services contracts worth millions

PCNs under pressure to take over GP enhanced services contracts worth millions

27 Apr 2021
Reflecting on significant events during GP training

Reflecting on significant events during GP training

27 Apr 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

26 Apr 2021