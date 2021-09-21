The importance of early diagnosis in cancer

The Royal Marsden is continually working to improve early diagnosis for patients; from carrying out pioneering genetic sequencing to identifying mutations that mean an individual has a higher risk of developing cancer, through to regular screenings of those with a genetic pre-disposition to certain cancers.

Dr Richard Lee is a consultant respiratory physician and champion for early diagnosis at The Royal Marsden, whose role is funded by The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. He is working across all tumour types to improve clinical practice and research into the early detection of cancer.

'We have a clear mandate to prioritise early diagnosis of cancer, when treatment will be more effective and even curative,' explains Dr Lee. 'Discovering cancers earlier is the key to treating patients successfully, avoiding invasive procedures and having fewer long-term side effects.'

Early diagnosis centre

The Royal Marsden, in partnership with the Institute of Cancer Research, London and working closely with RM Partners Cancer Alliance, has recently established an Early Diagnosis and Detection Centre, which aims to speed up diagnosis and improve outcomes for patients.

'Some cancers, like pancreatic, ovarian and lung, often don’t cause any symptoms until they become advanced,' says Dr Lee. 'People can also be too embarrassed to talk about their symptoms, or too scared of what they might find. Focusing on AI, imaging and novel liquid biopsy technologies is helping us detect cancers faster and give a more accurate diagnosis.

'Advanced risk stratification science using genetics and ‘big data’ approaches is being used to identify high-risk groups who will benefit most. We know that by diagnosing more cancers early, we could save thousands of lives every year.'

The Royal Marsden Private Care’s new facility at Cavendish Square is part of the trust’s broader strategy to diagnose cancer faster and earlier.

Cavendish Square is a dedicated and comprehensive cancer diagnostic and treatment centre offering patients fast and direct access to The Royal Marsden’s world-leading diagnostic and research active consultants who specialise in a full range of cancer services.

Home to a state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging suite offering MRI, CT, X-Ray, ultrasound and mammography, experts are able to identify and diagnose cancers earlier across all the main tumour types. A one stop diagnostic service is offered where patients can expect to have an appointment booked following their initial enquiry, direct access to diagnostic services, same day scans and test results.

New GP fast-track referral service for private patients

Located in central London, The Royal Marsden Private Care at Cavendish Square is a convenient location for patients visiting from the UK and further afield.

At Cavendish Square, you and your patients will benefit from The Royal Marsden’s new GP fast-track referral service, which includes:

Additional capacity for private patient appointments;

Fast access for your patients;

Direct booking into consultant clinics;

Same-day tests plus diagnostic and treatment plans;

Feedback on patients’ consultation and treatment pathway;

Dedicated contact centre for rapid appointment bookings.

The Royal Marsden Private Care accept referrals for all types of cancer, for diagnosis, treatment, second opinion and recurrence. They also run a programme of free educational events which aim to support GPs in spotting the signs of cancer quickly and confidently in order to refer patients at the right time.

Requesting a private appointment or referring patients for diagnostic tests is fast and straightforward For more information, contact the Private Care Contact Centre on 020 4502 3873 or visit royalmarsden.nhs.uk/private