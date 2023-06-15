ICBs are 'last big reform' of the NHS, says senior MP Cross-party support for integrated care boards (ICBs) means the organisations are the 'last big reform' of the NHS and that they are here to stay, a senior Conservative MP and NHS leaders have said. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up