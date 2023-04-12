ICB cost-cutting drive set to strip GPs of NHS email addresses

GPs will be stripped of their NHSmail email accounts under cost-cutting plans set out by an integrated care board (ICB) that doctors say risks major disruption.

by Eleanor Philpotts

