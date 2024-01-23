Which ICB areas have seen the largest drops in real-terms GP funding?

GP funding per patient was £12 lower in real terms in 2022/23 than in 2018/19 across England - but which parts of the country have seen funding slip fastest?

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Portcullis House

BMA 'dismayed' as MPs rubber-stamp plan for GMC to regulate physician associates

23 Jan 2024
Child receiving MMR vaccine

NHS England launches catch-up MMR campaign amid rising measles cases

22 Jan 2024
GMC sign

GMC fees for physician associates could be around half the rate doctors pay

22 Jan 2024
Money

Real-terms GP funding 'slashed by £350m in four years'

22 Jan 2024
Gloves and facemasks

GPs told to wear PPE when seeing suspected measles cases

19 Jan 2024