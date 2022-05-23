Hundreds of GPs sign open letter highlighting 'decades of neglect' of general practice

More than 200 GPs from across the UK have signed an open letter as part of the Rebuild General Practice campaign - acknowledging public frustration with 'with a system that is failing them'.

The letter spells out that GPs joined the profession to care for patients and to deliver high quality care to individuals and families - but acknowledges that the profession is now 'in crisis'.

It says: 'The truth is - general practice is in crisis. Not because of us, or the staff who work with us. It is because of decades of underfunding and neglect, broken government promises and political contempt for you - our patients - that the system is fractured.'

GP workforce

The letter highlights that there are now 2,200 patients for every GP in England. Nine in 10 GPs fear they are not always able to deliver safe patient care - and GPs are taking on workload far higher than the level considered safe by the BMA.

It reiterates a recent warning from the Rebuild General Practice campaign that one in four GPs know colleagues who have taken their own lives due to work pressures.

Hertfordshire GP Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, who is also chief executive of Cambridgeshire LMC, told patients: 'We’re devastated if you’ve ever felt let down by general practice. All we want to do is give you the care you deserve but there simply aren’t enough doctors. We need urgent government action to rebuild.'

Dennis Reed - patient and director of the UK’s only independent membership organisation for senior citizens Silver Voices - said: 'When patients can't get a face-to-face appointment or have to wait to see their GP, it's natural that we become frustrated.

Face-to-face appointments

'Frontline doctors have recognised our concerns and want to offer more face-to-face appointments, but an extreme workforce crisis is preventing them from doing so. This is why Silver Voices is calling on the government to Rebuild General Practice, to protect patients and to allow GPs to provide safe and timely care. We are urging our members and supporters to throw their weight behind the doctors' campaign.'

The campaign reiterated that face-to-face appointments are available to all patients who need them - but added that the 'stark reality is that the system prevents us from being able to provide the level of care our patients deserve, and sometimes prevents us from being able to see every single patient in-person, where the need isn’t critical'.

The government promised in 2019 to add 6,000 GPs to the workforce by 2024 - but numbers of full-time equivalent fully qualified GPs have fallen over the past three years.

BMA leaders have accused the government of making 'misleading' claims about the workforce, as officials continue to claim the workforce is growing by citing figures that include GP trainees.

Meanwhile GPonline revealed earlier this year how unevenly the shortage of GPs is spread across England - with GPs in the most underdoctored areas caring for twice as many patients as their counterparts elsewhere.

GP leaders at the UK LMCs conference this month called for the BMA to negotiate a revamped GP contract to include safe working limits.