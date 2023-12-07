Hospitals warn of rising flu admissions and A&E pressures

NHS England's latest winter pressure data show that an average of 234 people were in hospital with flu each day in the week to 3 December – a 53% rise on the week before. Meanwhile an average of 406 people each day were in hospital with norovirus – a 15% rise on the week before.

Last week NHS England warned that norovirus cases were almost three times higher when compared with the same period last year.

RSV cases are also continuing to rise, with an average 406 people in hospital each day last week - a 28% increase on the previous week.

NHS England has urged eligible patients to come forward for their flu and winter vaccinations to help protect them from getting ill this winter. Meanwhile, emergency care doctors have called on patients to make use of NHS 111, community pharmacies and urgent treatment centres rather than A&E departments if possible.

Flu and COVID vaccination

According to NHS England as of 30 November, a total of 11,404,669 COVID and 16,190,661 flu vaccinations had been given. NHS England said that 61.5% of people aged over 65 had received their COVID jab, and urged those who had not yet had their vaccine to book an appointment.

Monthly flu vaccination figures from the UK Health Security Agency, which provide a breakdown of vaccination rates by age groups, are currently only available up to the end of October. They suggest that vaccination rates for flu this year are higher than those achieved at the same point last year (see below).

Flu vaccination rates Cohort Percentage uptake at 31 October 2023 Percentage uptake at 31 October 2022 65 years and over 70.8 65.4 6 months to under 65 years at-risk 32.4 30.8 Pregnant women 25 21.3 All 2 year olds 32.5 21 All 3 year olds 31.7 22.5 Source: UKHSA seasonal influenza vaccine uptake in GP patients: monthly data, 2023 to 2024 (based on data provided by 58.1% of all GP practices in England). Seasonal influenza vaccine uptake amongst GP Patients in England 2022 to 2023 (based on data from 94.6% of all GP practices in England)

Winter pressures

NHS England’s national clinical director for urgent and emergency care Professor Julian Redhead said: 'This latest data will come as no surprise to those of us working on the frontline, who are seeing the number of people coming to emergency departments and patients in hospital with viruses like flu, RSV, and norovirus creeping up, and continued COVID pressure.

'We expect to see a continued increase in winter viruses spreading in the community and in some cases, this will lead to hospital admissions.The public can continue to play their part by using NHS services in the usual way and calling 999 in an emergency and using NHS 111 for other health conditions, and by getting their flu and COVID jabs if eligible.'

Dr Peter Williams, medical director of Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: 'There is significant pressure on A&E departments. Infection rates in the local community for illnesses such as diarrhoea and vomiting are on the rise, with winter respiratory viruses including flu and COVID infections also remaining prevalent.

'Inevitably, the increase in people seeking healthcare puts pressure on our hospitals and causes delays for those attending or requiring admission through emergency departments. We ask anyone who feels they need urgent care to consider the best service for their needs - local urgent treatment centres have expert clinicians that can treat a range of conditions, and local pharmacies are open seven days a week to offer advice and over the counter medications. Please only use A&E if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.'