Hospitals dumping work on practices is piling unsustainable pressure on GPs

By Luke Haynes on the 21 August 2020

Hospitals cannot treat GPs as 'peripatetic community house officers' who will absorb work dumped on them, a top GP has warned after being forced to write a string of letters pushing back against inappropriate requests.

BMA GP committee member Dr Peter Holden (Photo: JH Lancy)
BMA GP committee member Dr Peter Holden told GPonline that he had been forced to work until 10pm to clear work passed on to his practice by hospitals, including requests to write prescriptions and arrange blood tests.

Dr Holden said that inappropriate transfers of work - as well as the time it takes GPs to write to hospitals to push back - was a waste of GP time that threatens to seriously reduce capacity in general practice.

The Derbyshire GP has urged practices to push back against work passed on by hospitals that is not covered by the GP contract.

Hospital dumps

A BMA poll in June found that 52% of GPs had been forced to provide more patient care that would normally be delivered in hospitals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association said that family doctors were being expected to perform blood tests for hospital outpatients and prescribe medication that would normally begiven in secondary care - leading to delays in treatment.

On top of this, GP consultations have risen sharply following a slump during the peak of the pandemic, with practices increasingly warning of an emerging workload crisis.

Dr Holden argued that the coronavirus pandemic could not be used as an excuse to normalise workload dumps on GPs as services begin to return to full capacity.

GP pushback

He said: ‘Having to write these letters is incredibly frustrating. I was looking at old files two days ago and saw that I was writing almost the same letters in 2011 to the same people.

‘Given that many of us hit the paperwork at the end of a busy day, it really takes the biscuit... We have enough stresses and strains in our lives without being exploited and being asked to do extra work.'

He continued: ‘I think it’s utterly crucial that doctors push back on work that is not commissioned because otherwise it becomes mainstream and that’s unfair and unacceptable - we are not going to go back to working 15-hour days.’

The Derbyshire GP has previously warned against doctors taking on increased responsibility during the pandemic as they pick up hospital work.

Primary care capacity 

The BMA recently warned that GPs were facing ‘a tsunami of extra work’ from tasks handed over to them by hospitals. BMA GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey said: ‘Going forward, as more routine services open up and there is greater use of remote consultation, the priority must be that patients continue to be able to access timely care with the right professional in a streamlined way.

‘This means both primary and secondary must get the support and resources they need, not least properly commissioned and resourced community services, especially when facing such a large backlog of non-COVID care put on hold by the pandemic.

‘The BMA has recently written to NHS England calling for properly commissioned and funded community diagnostic service arrangements, as well as systems to enable secondary care prescribers to issue prescriptions that can be collected from community pharmacies to address some of these concerns.’

Doctors' leaders have long campaigned against workload dumped on GP practices by hospitals. The BMA has warned that 15m appointments a year are lost to work inappropriately transferred from hospitals.

