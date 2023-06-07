Hospital consultants set for strikes in July if BMA ballot backs industrial action Hospital consultants will go on strike on 20 and 21 July if a BMA ballot that runs until the end of June backs industrial action, doctors' leaders have revealed. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up