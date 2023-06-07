Hospital consultants set for strikes in July if BMA ballot backs industrial action

Hospital consultants will go on strike on 20 and 21 July if a BMA ballot that runs until the end of June backs industrial action, doctors' leaders have revealed.

by Nick Bostock

