Home Office to look at 'umbrella bodies' sponsoring IMG GPs to remain in UK

The Home Office is to look at umbrella bodies becoming sponsors for newly-qualified international medical graduate (IMG) GPs to address the visa issues that threaten to drive them out of the NHS.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

The Home Office building in central London

Home Office to look at 'umbrella bodies' sponsoring IMG GPs to remain in UK

8 Nov 2022
GP consultation Promoted

How the CQC will score practices under its new regulatory approach

Sponsored by Ridouts
8 Nov 2022 GPconnect
GP surgery sign

GP expansion hamstrung by outdated premises, warn primary care leaders

8 Nov 2022
GMC chief executive Charlie Massey

We must assume bias exists, seek it out and address it, says GMC chief

7 Nov 2022
Talking General Practice

Podcast: GMC review slams needless GP suspension, patient records chaos, GP sick pay fears

4 Nov 2022
Professor Martin Marshall

GPs should not have 'monopoly' as doctors in primary care, says RCGP chair

3 Nov 2022