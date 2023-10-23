Hip and groin pain in adults - red flag symptoms

Red flag symptoms

Sudden onset

A history of trauma

Any swelling

Any deformity

An inability to weight bear

Any lumps or bumps felt in the groin

Night pain

Any noticeable groin pulsations

Constipation or vomiting

Haematuria

Fever

Lower limb neurological symptoms - weakness, numbness or tingling

History of steroid use

Testicular swelling

Night sweats, unintentional weight loss, appetite loss

History of malignancy

High-risk sexual activity

Hip pain is not an uncommon presentation. There are a number of aetiologies related to the hip joint and surrounding tissues per se, but other conditions may need to be considered that can present as hip pain.

This article will not cover specific hip pathology, but provides red flag symptoms to alert you to more worrying conditions arising from the hip, or possible other aetiologies that need more urgent attention and cannot be managed by physiotherapy alone.

The history

It is important to establish where exactly the pain is. The patient’s interpretation of where the hip joint is may not be entirely accurate. Ask your patient to point to the site of the worst pain.



Questions to ask include:

How long has it been present?

What were they doing when it started?

Did it develop suddenly or gradually?

How has it changed from onset to presentation?

Has it progressively worsened? Is it constant or intermittent?

Does anything make it better such as any positions or analgesics?

Does anything make it particularly worse?

Have they noticed any swellings or skin changes over the area?

Ask the patient whether they have they been unable to walk. If they are able to mobilise, how far can they walk before it gets worse? Have they noticed any lower back pain and if so, then any weakness or numbness and tingling of the legs?

If the answer to these questions is yes, consider a possible lumbar pathology to the pain and enquire about any bowel or bladder incontinence along with a change in perianal sensation or sensory loss.

Be alert to possible signs of cauda equina syndrome including weakness or numbness, bowel or bladder incontinence.

More questions to consider

Ask the patient whether they have noticed any lumps or bumps in the area.

Are they unwell in any way? Have they had this before and if so, did they require investigations?

If you suspect a more referred pain from the renal area, then enquire about urinary symptoms and in particular haematuria.

In men, you may also wish to enquire about testicular swellings, lumps or bumps. In women, consider a gynaecological history although this will depend on the rest of the history and the site of the pain.

Ask the patient how the pain is affecting them at home, work, school, college or university.

Elicit what they feel the problem could be and any concerns they may have about the pain that they are experiencing. This will help guide your management plan.

You may wish to enquire about testicular swellings in men, and take a gynaecological history in women.

The examination

Examination will be guided by the history. A full set of observations may be required.

Assess the patient’s gait. Are they limping (antalgic gait)? Do they look unwell?

Expose the skin and inspect the site of the pain carefully. Are there any obvious lumps, bumps or skin changes? Is there any leg shortening or obvious rotation of the affected side?

Palpate the area in question. Is there any focal tenderness?

Are there any palpable masses? If so, is the mass pulsatile, or compressible? Is it worse on standing? Is the mass unilateral or bilateral?

Move the hip joint actively assessing internal rotation, external rotation, abduction and adduction. You may wish to assess passive movements also.

You may wish to examine the knee as this may be referred pain.

A rectal examination may be appropriate as well as PSA testing (see below) if you are considering the possibility of prostate cancer with secondaries.

In both men and women, consider a genital examination, although the history will determine if this is necessary.

Possible primary care investigations

Investigations will be guided by your history, examination findings and local access to various tests. They may include:

Blood work including full blood count, ESR, CRP, urea and electrolytes

Blood testing for HIV with or without syphilis

Blood testing for CA125 if ovarian pathology is suspected

PSA testing in men

Serum urate

Urinalysis

Plain hip X-ray (anterior-posterior and lateral views)

Groin ultrasound scan

Transvaginal ultrasound scan

Renal ultrasound scan and/or CT KUB if you suspect a renal cause

MRI lumbar spine

MRI hip joint

Referrals

Consider urgent referral (discussion with orthopaedics and/or admission) if there has been a history of trauma, or the patient is acutely unwell. Bear in mind the following:



A palpable mass may warrant an urgent referral or a scan depending on your findings.

An inability to weight bear would require a same day referral to your local accident and emergency.

A suspected cauda equina syndrome would also require urgent assessment.

Refer routinely if the pain persists and nothing has materialised from your investigations. The speciality you refer to will depend on the rest of your assessment and the results of any primary care investigations.

Possible causes

Orthopaedic/rheumatological causes

Osteoarthritis

Septic arthritis

Osteomyelitis

Hip dislocation

Gout

Fractured neck of femur

Fractured pubic ramus

Polymyalgia rheumatica, if bilateral pain

Other musculoskeletal causes

Trochanteric bursitis

Iliotibial band syndrome

Meralgia paraesthetica

Avascular necrosis

Labral tears

Referred from lumbar spine

Referred from sacroiliac joint

Hernias, aneurysms and benign lumps

Inguinal lymphadenopathy secondary to multiple causes

Inguinal hernia

Femoral hernia

Femoral artery aneurysm

Lipoma

Sebaceous cyst

Malignant causes

Osteosarcoma

Metastatic disease such as prostate cancer or pelvic tumours

Hip fracture

Hip fracture (fractured neck of femur) can cause the leg to be shortened and externally rotated. If you continue to suspect a fracture despite normal X-rays, do not hesitate to refer for a CT scan via your local casualty/orthopaedic team. Patients can occasionally weight bear so do not assume a fracture has been excluded if they are weight bearing.

A fracture could indicate osteoporosis but will need to be assessed in the context of the age of the patient and the mechanism of the injury. It may be appropriate to go ahead and treat, however using FRAX +/- DEXA may also be appropriate.

Hip fractures are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in the elderly with a 30% mortality at one year, due to complex comorbidities and difficulty with rehabilitation.

Also consider a fractured pubic ramus, in patients with groin pain who are not weight bearing.

Be mindful of those patients taking bisphosphonates as, although rare, this does increase the risk of atypical femoral fractures.