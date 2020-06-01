Hertfordshire GP trainee Dr Abdorreza Sedghi dies from COVID-19

Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, originally from Iran, came to the UK to pursue a career in general practice and was based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

He contracted COVID-19 in April and died at the Royal Papworth Hospital on Wednesday (May 27).

Dr Sedghi, who was 'devoted to his patients', is the first GP trainee to die during the pandemic. In total twelve GPs and GP trainees have died with COVID-19, 11 of whom were from a black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) background.

Devoted to patients

Nick Carver, chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: ‘It is with deep sadness that I confirm the news that one of our colleagues, Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, has passed away.

‘Abdy was an Iranian GP who came to the UK to pursue a career in general practice. Abdy joined the Central Herts GP Training Scheme in August 2019 and was based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

‘Abdy made a big impact with his charisma and personality. He was devoted to his patients, taking time to understand their problems and worries.

‘As one team we offer our very sincere condolences to his family and friends and mourn the loss of a greatly valued colleague. We are providing support to our colleagues at this difficult time.’

BAME deaths

The news comes as Public Health England (PHE) last week failed to publish its rapid review into whether people from BAME backgrounds are more adversely affected by COVID-19.

Last week updated guidance to help GP practices assess and mitigate the risk staff from BAME backgrounds face from COVID-19 was published by NHS Employers.

GP practices were first told in April to risk assess staff from BAME backgrounds in light of mounting evidence that they were more likely to experience serious outcomes from COVID-19. But the BMA recently criticised the govenment - saying it had failed to provide sufficient practical advice on protecting at-risk staff in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early May PHE said it would review thousands of existing health records to gather more robust data on cases and health outcomes, initially focusing on health care workers. But PHE has failed to meet its end of May deadline.