Health minister Maria Caulfield: Why we had to change the death certification system

Doctors and nurses devote their lives to helping people. I have seen first-hand the dedication and commitment of my colleagues to saving lives throughout my career as a nurse.

But we cannot ignore the fact on rare occasions those we trust to care for our loved ones abuse that power.

That is why it is so important we make the necessary changes to the way deaths are certified including having a second medical professional scrutinise a cause of death.

I know it has taken time to get here but we had to make sure any reforms to death certification were supported by all those involved, are practical and they support the bereaved.

I want to personally thank all the members of the programme board who are working together to make sure we have a better system to keep people safe, that means certification of deaths can be trusted, ensures process are followed and – when there are concerns – that these are raised properly.

Improvements for the future

This is what these reforms will do – making significant improvements for the future.

In 2019 hospitals started to introduce a system of medical examiners and from April this will come into force in England and Wales for all deaths – with the exception of those examined by coroners.

The bereaved will get the chance to ask questions and raise concerns so there will be more opportunities to listen, better understanding how someone has died and a system which helps the NHS to learn lessons.

Suggested causes of death will be scrutinised and the system of referring cases to a coroner where necessary will be improved. Medical examiners will also identify where the system may not be working.

These changes are not a comment on the excellent work of the vast majority of people involved in death certification but about making improvements. Adding safeguards to the system to help prevent the very rare cases of abuse, will provide reassurance and make sure we have a system that works better, all of the time.