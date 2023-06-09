Health leaders demand action on five-year-old pledge to strip GMC of appeal powers

Health leaders have urged the government to fast-track removal of the GMC's power to appeal medical tribunal rulings - after it challenged two dozen decisions in the past five years.

by Nick Bostock

