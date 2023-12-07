HCRG Care Group to take over 60 practices run by Operose Health

US company Centene, which is among the UK's largest providers of NHS GP services, is to sell its chain of around 60 practices to HCRG Care Group, which was formerly Virgin Care.

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP consulting room

Patients refusing to see GPs based on ethnicity 'unacceptable', practice warns

6 Dec 2023

Breast pain - red flag symptoms

6 Dec 2023 CPD
Medical centre sign

GPs facing 'unprecedented demand', warns Welsh health watchdog

6 Dec 2023

Palpitations - red flag symptoms

6 Dec 2023 CPD
GP appointment

GP federation partners with life science research group to tackle inequality

6 Dec 2023