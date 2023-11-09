More than half of IMG GPs have faced racist microaggressions at work

More than half of GPs who are international medical graduates (IMGs) have faced 'everyday racism' at work, a poll shows.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Coins

Sharp drop in GP practice funding as COVID income shrinks in 2022/23

9 Nov 2023
Prescriptions in paper bags in pharmacy

Pharmacists call for more prescription powers to relieve GP pressure

8 Nov 2023
Doctor talking to a colleague

Supervising physician associates – what GPs need to know

8 Nov 2023
Dr Emily Brookes, the RCGP veterans clinical champion

How GPs can support veteran patients who are struggling this Remembrance Day

7 Nov 2023
Young girl with continuous glucose monitoring sensor on arm eating food

NICE recommends 'artificial pancreas' tech for patients with type 1 diabetes

7 Nov 2023