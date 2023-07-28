Half of GPs say mental health hit by long patient waits for hospital care Half of GPs say their mental health has been undermined by the impact of the record 7.5m-strong NHS waiting list on patient outcomes, a survey shows. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up