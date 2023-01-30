Half of GPs have cut working hours to ease workload, poll shows

More than half of GPs have reduced their working hours because of intense workload pressure - and they are more likely than other doctors to plan to quit within the next five years, a poll shows.

by Eleanor Philpotts

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP consultation

GP partners in decline in almost every part of England

2 Feb 2023
GP sign

Half of GPs have cut working hours to ease workload, poll shows

2 Feb 2023
Dr Ifthikar Lone

'Doctor Boro': GP who survived COVID-19 inspires folk song

1 Feb 2023
Patients in GP waiting room

Where in England are patients per GP rising fastest?

1 Feb 2023
Ambulance strikes

GPs again asked to cover for striking ambulance staff

31 Jan 2023
Sign outside BMA House

BMA to hold consultative ballot of consultants on industrial action

31 Jan 2023