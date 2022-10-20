Gridlocked NHS putting patients at risk and driving up GP workload, warns CQC England's health and social care system is 'gridlocked' and no longer able to operate effectively - putting patients at increased risk and driving up GP workload, the CQC has warned. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up