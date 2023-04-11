GPs warn patients over reduced capacity during junior doctor strikes

GP practices have been forced to scale back routine appointments and warn patients of limited capacity as four days of junior doctor strikes began, but have voiced support for industrial action.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

BMA picket armband

GPs warn patients over reduced capacity during junior doctor strikes

12 Apr 2023
Sign reading: Now Hiring

Rural practice hires GP after decade-long search

12 Apr 2023
Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors begin 'most significant strikes in NHS history'

11 Apr 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: What does the Hewitt review mean for general practice?

7 Apr 2023
COVID-19 vaccine

At-risk children aged 6 months to 4 years to be offered COVID-19 vaccination

6 Apr 2023
Receptionist on the phone

Details of new GP contract access requirements published

6 Apr 2023