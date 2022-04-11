GPs want BMA action to stop 'slow death' of independent contractor model

A draft letter from LMC leaders to the BMA's GP committee executive, seen by GPonline, warns of growing concern over the 'direction of travel away from funding and supporting the independent contractor model of general practice towards vertical integration and PCN investment'.

It warns that LMC leaders have no 'clarity or understanding over what GPC are doing to help us to protect and improve the core contract' - and calls for a concerted campaign led by the GPC to promote the independent contractor model and push back against a lack of support from government and NHS England.

The letter sets out five key demands, calling for clear reassurance that the BMA GP committee sees the independent contractor model as the future of general practice; evidence of and LMC involvement in a GPC 'strategy and vision' to support the model; a national campaign to promote it; progress reports on the 2019 GP partnership review commissioned by the government; and more scrutiny to make sure funding from the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) is spent.

GP partnerships

Concern among LMC leaders over the profession's future comes after a think tank report backed by health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said earlier this year that the partnership model was in 'terminal decline' and backed scrapping the GMS contract within a decade.

The draft letter - understood to be supported by a small number of LMCs in England and envisaged as an open letter to the BMA's GP committee - also comes in the wake of NHS England's decision to impose changes to the GP contract for 2022/23 after scrapping talks with the BMA's GP leaders.

The draft letter says: 'We are now a little under two years from the end of the current five-year contract deal and there is nervousness among a number of LMCs about the future of the independent contractor model and about the verve with which our negotiators are working to preserve and sustain the model.

'That is due in part to a lack of success in recent negotiations and a feeling of the inevitable top-down push to a model that government can better control. We and therefore GPs and their teams need to see how our union is working to combat this intransigence.

PCN threat

'PCNs have potential to provide efficiencies for independent practices but also provide a very real threat that commissioners support it at the expense of the individual contract, and we walk with eyes wide open into a landscape where PCNs become a seamless part of the NHS governance and organisation. There is a clear risk of extra-contractual responsibilities becoming absorbed into "core" working.'

The letter adds that LMCs are 'committed to working with' the BMA's GP committee to protect general practice and adds: 'We must be able to look colleagues in the face at LMC level and say that we are doing all we can to help to improve their working conditions and provide hope for the future rather than see a slow death of the independent contractor model on our collective watch.'

Imposed contract changes could heap further pressure onto general practice at a time when workload is at an unprecedented level - and as income growth for practices falls far short of rising costs over the coming year.

The draft letter lays bare pressure on the BMA's GP leaders to take a stronger line in response to NHS England and the government to secure the future of general practice.

Industrial action

An indicative ballot of GP practices by the BMA last November found that more than half were prepared to withdraw from PCNs as part of a concerted action to push back against a lack of support for the profession.

However, GPonline reported earlier this year that members of the BMA's GP committee feared the mandate for action from the indicative ballot had been 'kicked into the long grass' and were calling for progress on industrial action.

The vast majority of GP practices remain part of PCNs, but LMC leaders voted last year in favour of a motion warning that the networks were a 'Trojan Horse' that posed an 'existential threat' to the independent contractor model of general practice.

Following the imposition of the contract package for 2022/23, the BMA suggested practices should 'consider if the PCN DES enables them to offer safe and effective patient care within the context of their wider practice, and their present workforce' - and reminded them that the opt-out window ran from 1 April to 30 April.

Meanwhile, two senior GP committee members stood down from policy lead roles last year as the BMA decided to return to talks with NHS England following a months-long standoff that followed a vote of no confidence in NHS leaders.

BMA England GP committee deputy chair Dr Kieran Sharrock said: 'We will of course consider in detail and respond to any correspondence sent to us directly as appropriate, but obviously we aren’t going to comment on a draft letter that has not even been sent to us – and it’s disappointing that such a letter has been sent to the media before we are given the chance to review it ourselves.

'Particularly at a time when general practice is under unprecedented pressure, it would be far more constructive for the profession to pull together than take political aim at the people who have stepped forward to lead.

'We have repeatedly confirmed our commitment to the independent contractor model. This week we ran multiple contract webinars in which this was affirmed. The profession can rest assured that GPC England offers the strongest possible support for the independent contractor model as the cornerstone of general practice. The voices of grassroots GPs will be instrumental in how we move forward.'