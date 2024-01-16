GPs urged to step up MMR jabs as measles cases spike Measles cases in 2023 spiked to more than double the number in 2022, updated figures from the UK Health Security Agency show. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up