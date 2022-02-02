GPs to trial fruit and veg prescriptions as part of 'levelling up' agenda

A white paper published by levelling up minister Michael Gove included a pilot for the ‘Community Eatwell’ programme, which will enable surgeries working as PCNs to prescribe fruit and vegetables.

It brings forward recommendations from Henry Dimbleby’s review towards a National Food Strategy, which advised the government to allow GPs to prescribe healthy food - along with food-related education and social support – to those suffering the effects of poor diet or food insecurity.

Disparities in healthy life expectancy (HLE) between areas are also expected to ‘narrow’ by 2030, according to the report, which aims to see HLE rise by five years by 2035. The government will outline its strategy to tackle the ‘core drivers of health inequalities’ through another white paper on 'Health Disparities' later this year.

'Levelling up' report

However, the BMA has said the plans provide 'limited funding' for proposals to tackle growing health inequalities and are a 'missed opportunity' to support groups who have poorer health, such as those suffering from COVID-19 and ethnic minority groups.

Proposals in the National Food Strategy - an independent review published last July - draw up an 'overarching strategy for government' around how the UK's food system can deliver healthy affordable food to people while being sustainable and cost-effective.

The report recommended that PCNs should bid for the chance to design their own pilot 'Community Eatwell' programme, tailored to local needs and building on existing neighbourhood initiatives. It said funds could also be used to invest in local infrastructure and facilities that make it easier to eat healthily and affordably, such as community kitchens and community cafes and farms.

The report suggested that the programme could significantly improve the diet and health of participants, while reducing the cost of medication - costing the government £2m annually. Recommendations for GPs to prescribe fruit and vegetables sit within a wider set of proposals to reduce consumption of 'junk food', tax sugar and salt and use revenue to pay for healthy food for low-income families, reduce diet-related inequality and support reforms to farming and government policy.

Responding to the government’s levelling up agenda announcement, Professor Neena Modi, BMA president, said: 'This is a long-awaited paper but one which appears to deliver less than we hoped, particularly in the crucial area of health. With limited funding announced, we hope that the proposals to tackle health inequalities are given the priority they need.

Life expectancy

'The preservation of health should never take second place to the generation of wealth and this strategy only pinpoints a few specific health commitments - that of narrowing the life expectancy between areas and improving ‘well-being’ in every area - and spends much of the rest of the paper talking about physical infrastructure. Narrowing the gap in life expectancy is vital albeit wildly ambitious without targeted investment and impactful policies.

'The paper focuses on regional inequalities, but we feel that there is a missed opportunity here for support for groups who have poorer health. For example, people from black and ethnic minority, and socioeconomically disadvantaged, backgrounds suffer greatly in areas such as maternal and infant mortality, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and COVID-19, and so need well-calibrated interventions regardless of where they live. ‘Levelling up’ cannot work for everyone without considering everyone.

'It’s clear that the social, economic and political environment in which our children grow up in will determine the future health of the nation, so the government’s priorities must be reshaped to give equal weighting to both health and wealth, backed by ambitious investment. We’re calling on ministers to commit to a cross-government strategy on reducing individuals’ health inequalities and we look forward to seeing the white paper on health disparities later in the year. Only then can we hope to ‘level up’ in Britain.'