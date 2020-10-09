GPs told to top up flu jab stocks from 8m-dose government reserve GP practices will be able to request additional supplies of flu vaccine from an 8m-dose government reserve in the coming weeks - with deliveries to arrive in November. by Nick Bostock Flu vaccination (Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Subscribe now Benefits include: Full site access Subscriber exclusive content Exclusive bulletins Choose a package