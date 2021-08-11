GPs told to stop non-essential blood tests amid shortage of tubes

11 August 2021

GPs have been told to stop undertaking non-essential blood tests in light of a global shortage of blood test tubes.

(Photo: zoranm/Getty Images)
(Photo: zoranm/Getty Images)

New guidance from NHS England says that GPs should only test for a clinical indication and increase the testing interval for patients who are being monitored if it is clinically safe to do so.

Tests for cancer screening, prenatal screening and tests in unwell babies should all be prioritised, the guidance says.

Vitamin D testing and allergy testing should be suspended unless there are exceptional circumstances or an overriding clinical indication. Routine wellness screening and routine infertility testing should also be deferred, the guidance suggests.

Global supply disruption

The NHS has been affected by a disruption of supplies from company Becton Dickinson. However NHS England said the shortage of blood test tubes was a global problem and its guidance applied to all providers and laboratories in England regardless of which equipment they used.

The guidance says practices should ensure clinical staff are aware of which tests may be impacted by the supply disruption and also keep testing levels under review to 'ensure a reduction in non-clinically urgent testing'.

GPs should also consider 'add-on testing' if needed and laboratories have been instructed to set up a dedicated phone service or IT solution for NHS services to request add-on tests.

The guidance also said it as important to make clear to patients that routine tests are only being deferred where it is clinically safe to do so and that any tests that are deferred will be carried out later.

NHS England said that the DHSC, NHS Supply Chain and Becton Dickinson were working to resolve the issue.

If practices are likely to run out of products within 48 hours they have been advised to notify their NHS England regional team.

