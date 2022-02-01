GPs told not to fire unvaccinated staff as Javid confirms COVID jab U-turn

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid told parliament late on 31 January that the government would revoke regulations requiring NHS staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 subject to a two-week consultation and a vote in parliament.

Confirmation of the change in policy - which will revoke both legislation requiring NHS staff to be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine by 1 April, and earlier legislation that has required people working in care homes to be fully vaccinated since November 2021 - came just days before the 3 February deadline for NHS staff to receive a first jab.

In a letter to healthcare providers including GP practices, NHS England said: 'We are aware that, based on the guidance already issued to the service, you will have begun to prepare for formal meetings with staff on their deployment if they remain unvaccinated.

COVID-19 jab mandate

'This change in government policy means we request that employers do not serve notice of termination to employees affected by the VCOD [vaccination as a condition of deployment] regulations.'

Tens of thousands of NHS staff stood to lose their jobs under the mandatory vaccination rules, including up to 9,000 in general practice - and LMCs have warned that some staff have already left their roles.

In an update on 27 January, Londonwide LMCs said: 'We are already hearing reports of staff members resigning in view of these proposed regulatory changes.'

The policy reversal has been welcomed by the BMA and other healthcare organisations - but the government is also facing criticism for the last-minute nature of the decision, along with concern over its impact on uptake of jabs in the wider population. The government has also made clear that the policy could again be reversed at a later date should a more severe variant replace Omicron as the dominant strain in the UK.

Last-minute decision

In a joint statement, the chief executives of NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, Matthew Taylor and Chris Hopson, said: 'NHS leaders are frustrated to have such a significant change in policy at the 11th hour given all the hard and complex work that has gone into meeting the deadline set by the government.

'They recognise the reasons the government has given for the changes - the risk to services and the different risk from Omicron compared to previous variants. But there will be concern at what this means for wider messaging about the importance of vaccination for the population as a whole.

'We must also be mindful of the frustration this late change will have caused for some staff and the government must ensure clear guidance is quickly made available to support managers to implement this change in approach.'

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: 'Vaccination remains the best way to protect people against serious illness from COVID-19, so it is important that anyone who is eligible and offered the COVID-19 vaccine takes up the invite as soon as possible and we encourage all healthcare workers to do this.

NHS workforce

'But while the BMA fully supports the vaccination rollout, it is now clear that the impact of mandatory vaccination on NHS staffing levels at a time of acute workforce shortages and a record waiting lists, would have put the continuity of healthcare services at risk and therefore compromised patient care and safety.

'NHS hospitals in England have around 99,000 vacancies already, with further shortages in general practice. Meanwhile the BMA estimates that we are short of 50,000 doctors when compared with our most comparable EU neighbours. To lose a further 50,000 staff in one fell swoop because of this policy would have been devastating for the workforce, services and patients, resulting in millions fewer GP appointments and hundreds of thousands fewer hospital procedures each year.'

Setting out the policy change in parliament, Mr Javid said two key factors had driven the decision - the high rate of vaccination in the UK, and a judgment that Omicron was 'intrinsically less severe' than previous variants of coronavirus.

He said: 'We will launch a consultation on ending vaccination as a condition of deployment in health and all social care settings. Subject to the responses – and the will of this House – the government will revoke the regulations.

'I have always been clear that our rules must remain proportionate and balanced – and of course, should we see another dramatic change in the virus, it would be responsible to review this policy again.'