GPs told to have 'low threshold' for prescribing antibiotics in possible strep A cases

The 'urgent warning' from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), reported in the Times this morning, comes after a suspected seven children in England and Wales have died from Group A strep.

The alert reminds healthcare professionals to notify public health teams as soon as possible about any cases so that they can begin contact tracing.

An update from the UKHSA on Friday 2 December highlighted that there has been an increase in invasive Group A strep (iGAS) this year, particularly in children under 10, compared with pre-pandemic years.

There have been 2.3 cases per 100,000 children aged 1-4 in weeks 37 to 46 this year, compared with an average of 0.5 in the years 2017 to 2019, and 1.1 cases per 100,000 in children aged 5-9 compared with the pre-pandemic average of 0.3 at this time of year.

Scarlet fever cases

The UKHSA suggested that a sharp rise in the number of scarlet fever cases was behind the increase. It said that in the week to 20 November 2022 there were 851 cases of scarlet fever reported, compared with an average of 186 in previous years.

'There has been a steep increase in scarlet fever notification and GP consultations early in the 2022 to 2023 season, which is steeper than would be expected at this time of the year,' the UKHSA said. 'The rate of iGAS infection notifications is following a similar but less pronounced increase, with weekly incidence trending slightly above what would be expected at this point in the season.'

The agency advised parents to contact NHS 111 or their GP if they suspected their child had scarlet fever and to keep them at home for at least 24 hours following starting antibiotics.

The UKHSA's Friday update warned that there had been five recorded deaths within seven days of an iGAS diagnosis in children under 10 in England in recent weeks. A seven-year old girl has also died in Wales and, over the weekend, the media reported the death of a 12-year old in south London.

The UKHSA said that during 2017/18, which was the last 'high season' for iGAS, there were four deaths in children under 10 in the same period.

No evidence of new strain

The agency is investigating reports of an increase in lower respiratory tract Group A strep infections in children that had caused severe infection in recent weeks. It said it was most likely that the rise in cases had been caused due to 'high amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing', adding that there was currently 'no evidence that a new strain is circulating'.

UKHSA deputy director Dr Colin Brown said: 'We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics. In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness.

'This is still uncommon however it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious. Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.'

Dr Elizabeth Whittaker, honorary clinical senior lecturer at Imperial College London, said: 'During the first two years of the pandemic, we saw very little Group A strep and it has started to circulate again in 2022 as restrictions have been lifted. Usually we see a high number of cases in late spring or early summer, often after chicken pox infections.

'High numbers at this time of year are unusual and probably occurring as normal seasonality has not yet returned. Tragically, when there are high numbers of infections, the severe cases will also occur. We are seeing more pneumonia than usual, most likely as Group A strep infections are coinciding with the peak in winter respiratory viruses which are typical for this time of year.'