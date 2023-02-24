GPs told date for spring COVID-19 booster campaign as NHS reveals eligible groups

GP practices should plan for spring COVID-19 booster campaigns to start from 3 April for care home residents, with wider rollout starting a fortnight later under guidance published by NHS England.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

covid vaccine

GPs told date for spring COVID-19 booster campaign as NHS reveals eligible groups

24 Feb 2023
Closed sign

Chair thrown through GP practice window in Leeds attack

24 Feb 2023
Members of the BMA junior doctors committee protesting in Westminster in January this year

Junior doctors in England to strike for three days from 13 March

24 Feb 2023
Talking General Practice logo with Dr Rowena Christmas

Podcast: Safeguarding continuity of care and solving the GP crisis - with RCGP Wales chair Dr Rowena Christmas

24 Feb 2023
Handshake

Private company wins £91m deal to take over six GP practices

24 Feb 2023
GP consultation

GP appointment demand remains at record high as face-to-face visits stabilise

23 Feb 2023